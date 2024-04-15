Kwid is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 9 variants. The price of Kwid RXL(O) 1.0L AMT in Delhi is Rs. 6.04 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXL(O) Kwid is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 9 variants. The price of Kwid RXL(O) 1.0L AMT in Delhi is Rs. 6.04 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXL(O) 1.0L AMT is 28 litres & AMT - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Low Fuel Level Warning, Heater, Gear Indicator, Average Speed and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L Max Torque: 91 Nm @ 4250 rpm Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 28 litres BootSpace: 279 litres Mileage of RXL(O) 1.0L AMT is 22 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less