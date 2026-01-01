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Renault Kwid Evolution CNG Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
5.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
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Renault Kwid Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Kwid specs and features

Kwid Evolution CNG Manual

Kwid Evolution CNG Manual Prices

The Kwid Evolution CNG Manual, equipped with a 1.0L and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹5.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Kwid Evolution CNG Manual Mileage

All variants of the Kwid offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Kwid Evolution CNG Manual Colours

The Kwid Evolution CNG Manual is available in 8 colour options: Fiery Red, Metal Mustard With Black Roof, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver With Black Roof, Zanskar Blue, Outback Bronze, Moonlight Silver, Zanskar Blue With Black Roof.

Kwid Evolution CNG Manual Engine and Transmission

The Kwid Evolution CNG Manual is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 67 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 91 Nm @ 4250 rpm of torque.

Kwid Evolution CNG Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Kwid's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 priced between ₹3.7 Lakhs - 5.45 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso priced between ₹3.5 Lakhs - 5.25 Lakhs.

Kwid Evolution CNG Manual Specs & Features

The Kwid Evolution CNG Manual has Heater, Gear Indicator, Average Speed and Speed Sensing Door Lock.

Renault Kwid Evolution CNG Manual Price

Kwid Evolution CNG Manual

₹5.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,66,500
RTO
26,160
Insurance
25,363
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,18,523
EMI@11,145/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Renault Kwid Evolution CNG Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0L
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Rear Suspension
Twist beam Suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14

Capacity

Bootspace
279 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
28 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
184 mm
Length
3731 mm
Wheelbase
2422 mm
Height
1474 mm
Width
1579 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Check Vehicle Status via App
No
Geo-fence
No
Find My Car
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
No

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front Only Power Windows
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Front
Scuff Plates
Optional
Rear Defogger
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key

Storage

Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front Only

Lighting

Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
2

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Renault Kwid Evolution CNG Manual EMI
EMI10,031 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,66,670
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,66,670
Interest Amount
1,35,164
Payable Amount
6,01,834

Renault Kwid other Variants

Kwid Authentic MT

₹4.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,29,900
RTO
24,696
Insurance
24,080
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,79,176
EMI@10,299/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
Close

Kwid Authentic CNG Manual

₹4.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,29,900
RTO
24,696
Insurance
24,080
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,79,176
EMI@10,299/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kwid Evolution MT

₹5.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,66,500
RTO
26,160
Insurance
25,363
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,18,523
EMI@11,145/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Kwid Techno MT

₹5.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,99,900
RTO
27,496
Insurance
26,534
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,54,430
EMI@11,917/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Kwid Evolution AMT

₹5.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,99,900
RTO
27,496
Insurance
26,534
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,54,430
EMI@11,917/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Kwid Techno CNG Manual

₹5.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,99,900
RTO
27,496
Insurance
26,534
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,54,430
EMI@11,917/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kwid Techno Petrol Manual Dual Tone

₹5.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,14,500
RTO
29,580
Insurance
27,046
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,71,626
EMI@12,286/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kwid CLIMBER 1.0 MT

₹6.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,47,000
RTO
30,880
Insurance
28,185
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,06,565
EMI@13,037/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Kwid CLIMBER CNG Manual

₹6.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,47,000
RTO
30,880
Insurance
28,185
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,06,565
EMI@13,037/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kwid Techno AMT

₹6.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,48,800
RTO
30,952
Insurance
28,248
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,08,500
EMI@13,079/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Kwid CLIMBER 1.0 MT Dual Tone

₹6.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,58,000
RTO
31,320
Insurance
28,570
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,18,390
EMI@13,292/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Kwid Techno Petrol Automatic Dual Tone

₹6.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,63,500
RTO
31,540
Insurance
28,763
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,24,303
EMI@13,419/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kwid CLIMBER 1.0 AMT

₹6.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,88,200
RTO
32,528
Insurance
29,629
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,50,857
EMI@13,989/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Kwid CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Dual Tone

₹6.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,99,100
RTO
32,964
Insurance
30,011
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,62,575
EMI@14,241/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Renault Kwid Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

3.7 - 5.45 Lakhs
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
KwidvsAlto K10
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

3.5 - 5.25 Lakhs
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
KwidvsS-Presso
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

4.7 - 6.73 Lakhs
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
KwidvsCelerio

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