Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Specifications

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes in six petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The S-Presso measures 3,565 mm in length, 1,520 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,380 mm. The ground clearance of S-Presso is 180 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market.