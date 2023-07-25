Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes in six petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The S-Presso measures 3,565 mm in length, 1,520 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,380 mm. The ground clearance of S-Presso is 180 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso price starts at ₹ 4.25 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 5.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes in 6 variants. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso top variant price is ₹ 5.99 Lakhs.
₹4.25 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹4.95 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.15 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.49 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.65 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹5.99 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
