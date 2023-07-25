HT Auto
1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
View all Images
6/12

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Specifications

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 4,25,000 in India. It is available in 6 variants, 998.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
5 Offers Available
Check latest Offers

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Specs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes in six petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The S-Presso measures 3,565 mm in length, 1,520 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,380 mm. ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
VXi Plus (O) AMT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
K10C
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
683 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
25.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Length
3565 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm
Height
1567 mm
Kerb Weight
767 kg
Width
1520 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
240 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
-
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
No
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
-
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Seat Adjustment
No
Rub - Strips
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
BodyColoured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
-
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
2
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
-
Emergency Call
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
No

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Alternatives

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
S-Presso vs Tiago
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
S-Presso vs Wagon R
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs
Check latest offers
S-Presso vs Kwid
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs
Check latest offers
S-Presso vs Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
S-Presso vs Ignis

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso News

Maruti Suzuki has recalled more than 87,000 units of the S-Presso and Eeco models due to possible defect in the steering setup.
Maruti Suzuki recalls over 87,000 S-Presso and Eeco for faulty steering system
25 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the S-Presso Xtra Edition on its social media
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra Edition unveiled with new accessories, launch soon
30 Dec 2022
Maruti Swift scores one star for adult and child protection in Global NCAP crash test
Maruti Swift, Ignis, S-Presso perform poorly in Global NCAP crash tests: Details
12 Dec 2022
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
14 Oct 2022
Maruti Suzuki WagonR is more powerful and pricier than S-Presso.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Sibling rivalry
28 Sept 2022
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso price starts at ₹ 4.25 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 5.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes in 6 variants. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso top variant price is ₹ 5.99 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Std
4.25 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
LXi
4.95 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
VXi
5.15 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Vxi Plus
5.49 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
VXi (O) AMT
5.65 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
VXi Plus (O) AMT
5.99 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Maruti Suzuki Cars

Trending Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Maruti Suzuki Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details