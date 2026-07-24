hamburger icon
S-PressoPriceMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Front Left Side
1/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Grille
2/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Headlight
3/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Taillight
4/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Side Mirror Body
5/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Wheel
View all Images
6/12

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Specifications

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 3,49,900 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 998 cc engine available in 6 colour and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso mileage is 24.12 - 32.73 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
₹3.5 - 5.25 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
WhatsApp IconGet Specifications Detail

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Specs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes in six petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 24.12 - 32.73 kmpl ...Read More