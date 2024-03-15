Alto K10 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of Alto K10 VXi S-CNG (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.55 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & Alto K10 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of Alto K10 VXi S-CNG (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.55 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi S-CNG is 55 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock and specs like: Engine Type: K10C Max Torque: 82.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 55 litres Mileage of VXi S-CNG is 33.85 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less