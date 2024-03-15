Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi S-CNG

4 out of 5
6.55 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Mileage33.85 kmpl
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
Alto K10 VXi S-CNG Latest Updates

Alto K10 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of Alto K10 VXi S-CNG (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.55 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: K10C
  • Max Torque: 82.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 55 litres
    • Mileage of VXi S-CNG is 33.85 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi S-CNG Price

    VXi S-CNG
    ₹6.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,96,000
    RTO
    28,670
    Insurance
    29,500
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,54,670
    EMI@14,071/mo
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi S-CNG Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    K10C
    Alternate Fuel
    Petrol
    Driving Range
    1862 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    82.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    33.85 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    56 bhp @ 5300 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Fuel Type
    CNG
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.5 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    145 / 80 R13
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    Mac Pherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    145 / 80 R13
    Length
    3530 mm
    Wheelbase
    2380 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Width
    1490 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    55 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    No
    Distance to Empty
    No
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Internally Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Door Pockets
    No
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Key
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    No
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    2
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    No
    Display
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    2 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black and Beige
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    EMI12,664 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    5,89,203
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    5,89,203
    Interest Amount
    1,70,653
    Payable Amount
    7,59,856

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 other Variants

    Std
    ₹4.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,99,000
    RTO
    18,790
    Insurance
    22,600
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    4,40,890
    LXi
    ₹5.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    VXi
    ₹5.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    VXi Plus
    ₹5.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    VXi AGS
    ₹6.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    LXi S-CNG
    ₹6.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    VXi Plus AGS
    ₹6.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Alternatives

    Tata Tiago

    Tata Tiago XZ

    4.7 - 7.65 Lakhs
