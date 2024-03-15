Saved Articles

HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi S-CNG

6.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Mileage32.73 kmpl
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
S-Presso LXi S-CNG Latest Updates

S-Presso is a 4 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of S-Presso LXi S-CNG in Delhi is Rs. 6.54 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of LXi S-CNG

  • Engine Type: K10C CNG
  • Max Torque: 82.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 55 litres
    • Mileage of LXi S-CNG is 32.73 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi S-CNG Price

    LXi S-CNG
    ₹6.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,91,500
    RTO
    32,660
    Insurance
    29,745
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,54,405
    EMI@14,066/mo
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi S-CNG Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    K10C CNG
    Alternate Fuel
    Petrol
    Driving Range
    1800 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    82.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    32.73 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    56 bhp @ 5300 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    CNG
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.5 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    165 / 70 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    165 / 70 R14
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    3565 mm
    Wheelbase
    2380 mm
    Height
    1567 mm
    Kerb Weight
    854 kg
    Width
    1520 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    4 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    55 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    No
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Adjustable ORVM
    Internally Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Key
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    2
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    1 Din
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    0 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi S-CNG EMI
    EMI12,659 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    5,88,964
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    5,88,964
    Interest Amount
    1,70,584
    Payable Amount
    7,59,548

