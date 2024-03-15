S-Presso is a 4 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of S-Presso VXi S-CNG (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.88 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofS-Presso is a 4 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of S-Presso VXi S-CNG (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.88 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi S-CNG is 55 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: K10C CNG
Max Torque: 82.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 55 litres
Mileage of VXi S-CNG is 32.73 kmpl.