|Engine
|998 cc
|Mileage
|25.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The S-Presso VXi Plus (O) AMT, equipped with a K10C and AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹5.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the S-Presso deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 25.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The S-Presso VXi Plus (O) AMT is available in 7 colour options: Solid Fire Red, Metallic Silky Silver, Pearl Midnight Black, Solid White, Solid Sizzle Orange, Metallic Granite Grey, Pearl Starry Blue.
The S-Presso VXi Plus (O) AMT is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 66 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 89 Nm @ 3500 rpm of torque.
In the S-Presso's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 priced between ₹3.7 Lakhs - 5.45 Lakhs or the Renault Kwid priced between ₹4.53 Lakhs - 5.61 Lakhs.
The S-Presso VXi Plus (O) AMT has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Fuel Consumption, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Roof Mounted Antenna.