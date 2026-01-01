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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi (O) AMT

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
5.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Mileage25.3 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all S-Presso specs and features

S-Presso VXi (O) AMT

S-Presso VXi (O) AMT Prices

The S-Presso VXi (O) AMT, equipped with a K10C and AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹5.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

S-Presso VXi (O) AMT Mileage

All variants of the S-Presso deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 25.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

S-Presso VXi (O) AMT Colours

The S-Presso VXi (O) AMT is available in 7 colour options: Solid Fire Red, Metallic Silky Silver, Pearl Midnight Black, Solid White, Solid Sizzle Orange, Metallic Granite Grey, Pearl Starry Blue.

S-Presso VXi (O) AMT Engine and Transmission

The S-Presso VXi (O) AMT is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 66 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 89 Nm @ 3500 rpm of torque.

S-Presso VXi (O) AMT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the S-Presso's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 priced between ₹3.7 Lakhs - 5.45 Lakhs or the Renault Kwid priced between ₹4.53 Lakhs - 5.61 Lakhs.

S-Presso VXi (O) AMT Specs & Features

The S-Presso VXi (O) AMT has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Fuel Consumption, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Roof Mounted Antenna.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi (O) AMT Price

S-Presso VXi (O) AMT

₹5.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,74,900
RTO
26,496
Insurance
25,657
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,27,553
EMI@11,339/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi (O) AMT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
K10C
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
683 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
25.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
3565 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm
Height
1567 mm
Kerb Weight
767 kg
Width
1520 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
240 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
No
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
No
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
No

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Daytime Running Lights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
2
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
1 Din
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
No
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi (O) AMT EMI
EMI10,205 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,74,797
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,74,797
Interest Amount
1,37,517
Payable Amount
6,12,314

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso other Variants

S-Presso Std

₹3.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,49,900
RTO
17,496
Insurance
21,276
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,89,172
EMI@8,365/mo
Add to Compare
Close

S-Presso LXi

₹4.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,79,900
RTO
18,696
Insurance
22,327
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,21,423
EMI@9,058/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

S-Presso VXi

₹4.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,29,900
RTO
24,696
Insurance
24,080
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,79,176
EMI@10,299/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

S-Presso LXi S-CNG

₹5.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,61,900
RTO
25,976
Insurance
25,202
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,13,578
EMI@11,039/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

S-Presso Vxi Plus

₹5.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,79,900
RTO
26,696
Insurance
25,833
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,32,929
EMI@11,455/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

S-Presso VXi S-CNG

₹5.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,11,900
RTO
29,476
Insurance
26,954
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,68,830
EMI@12,226/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

S-Presso VXi Plus (O) AMT

₹5.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,24,900
RTO
29,996
Insurance
27,410
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,82,806
EMI@12,527/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

3.7 - 5.45 Lakhs
+2
S-PressovsAlto K10
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs
S-PressovsKwid

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