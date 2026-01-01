hamburger icon
S-PressoPriceMileageSpecifications
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Front Left Side
1/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Grille
2/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Headlight
3/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Taillight
4/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Side Mirror Body
5/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Wheel
View all Images
6/12

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.89 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Mileage24.12 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all S-Presso specs and features

S-Presso Std

S-Presso Std Prices

The S-Presso Std, equipped with a K10C and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹3.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

S-Presso Std Mileage

All variants of the S-Presso deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.12 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

S-Presso Std Colours

The S-Presso Std is available in 7 colour options: Solid Fire Red, Metallic Silky Silver, Pearl Midnight Black, Solid White, Solid Sizzle Orange, Metallic Granite Grey, Pearl Starry Blue.

S-Presso Std Engine and Transmission

The S-Presso Std is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 66 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 89 Nm @ 3500 rpm of torque.

S-Presso Std vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the S-Presso's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 priced between ₹3.7 Lakhs - 5.45 Lakhs or the Renault Kwid priced between ₹4.53 Lakhs - 5.61 Lakhs.

S-Presso Std Specs & Features

The S-Presso Std has Cabin-Boot Access and Child Safety Lock.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std Price

S-Presso Std

₹3.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,49,900
RTO
17,496
Insurance
21,276
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,89,172
EMI@8,365/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
K10C
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.12 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Manual
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & CoiL Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
3565 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm
Height
1553 mm
Kerb Weight
726 kg
Width
1520 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
240 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
No
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
No
Air Conditioner
No
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Heater
No
Cruise Control
No
12V Power Outlets
No

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trip
Tachometer
No
Shift Indicator
-
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Door Ajar Warning
No
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
No
Distance to Empty
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
No

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
No

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Power Windows
No
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
One Touch - Up
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Tail Lights
Halogen
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
Display
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std EMI
EMI7,528 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,50,254
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,50,254
Interest Amount
1,01,445
Payable Amount
4,51,699

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso other Variants

S-Presso LXi

₹4.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,79,900
RTO
18,696
Insurance
22,327
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,21,423
EMI@9,058/mo
Add to Compare
Close

S-Presso VXi

₹4.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,29,900
RTO
24,696
Insurance
24,080
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,79,176
EMI@10,299/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

S-Presso LXi S-CNG

₹5.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,61,900
RTO
25,976
Insurance
25,202
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,13,578
EMI@11,039/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

S-Presso VXi (O) AMT

₹5.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,74,900
RTO
26,496
Insurance
25,657
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,27,553
EMI@11,339/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

S-Presso Vxi Plus

₹5.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,79,900
RTO
26,696
Insurance
25,833
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,32,929
EMI@11,455/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

S-Presso VXi S-CNG

₹5.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,11,900
RTO
29,476
Insurance
26,954
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,68,830
EMI@12,226/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

S-Presso VXi Plus (O) AMT

₹5.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,24,900
RTO
29,996
Insurance
27,410
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,82,806
EMI@12,527/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

3.7 - 5.45 Lakhs
+2
S-PressovsAlto K10
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs
S-PressovsKwid

Popular Hatchback Cars

UPCOMING
Citroen New C3

Citroen New C3

9 - 15 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Honda Super One

Honda Super One

20 - 21 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.27 - 11.74 Lakhs
i20 N Line Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

8 - 12 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Lexus LBX

Lexus LBX

45 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars

View all  Popular Hatchback Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers