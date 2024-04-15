Alto K10 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Alto K10 LXi in Delhi is Rs. 5.35 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of LXiAlto K10 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of Alto K10 LXi in Delhi is Rs. 5.35 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of LXi is 27 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Low Fuel Level Warning, Child Safety Lock and specs like:
Engine Type: K10C
Max Torque: 89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 27 litres
BootSpace: 214 litres
Mileage of LXi is 24.39 kmpl.