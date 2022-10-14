2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at ₹5.90 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-CNG version of the S-Presso SUV. It is offered in two variants, LXi and VXi. The LXi S-CNG is priced at ₹5.90 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the VXi S-CNG costs ₹6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Cosmetically, there are no changes to the S-Presso. However, Maruti Suzuki has updated the DualJet engine so that it can run on CNG.

The 1.0-litre, K-Series, DualJet engine produces 66 Bhp of peak power at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 56.59 Ps at 5,300 rpm and the torque output is 82.1 Nm at 3,400 rpm. Gearbox options on offer are a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission. However, with CNG variants only the manual gearbox is available.

The fuel efficiency figures are 25.30 Km/l for Vxi(O)/Vxi+(O) AGS, 24.76 km/l for Vxi/Vxi+ MT and 24.12 km/l for Std/Lxi MT variants. Maruti is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 32.73 km/kg for the CNG-equipped variants.

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso start from ₹4.25 lakh ex-showroom and go up to ₹6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against Renault Kwid and Tata Punch.

Maruti Suzuki currently has the largest line-up of CNG-powered vehicles. With the S-Presso, they currently have 10 vehicles in their CNG line-up. All of them are fitted with dual-interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU), an intelligent fuel injection system, stainless steel pipes and joints, along with integrated wiring harnesses for the CNG system. The S-CNG system comes with a microswitch that ensures the engine is turned off and does not start during the CNG fuel-filling process. Maruti also recalibrates the brakes and the suspension setup to handle the added weight of the CNG cylinder.

