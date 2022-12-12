HT Auto
Maruti Swift, Ignis, S Presso Perform Poorly In Global Ncap Crash Tests: Details

Maruti Swift, Ignis, S-Presso perform poorly in Global NCAP crash tests: Details

Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) on Monday announced the second set of results from the new and more demanding crash test protocols under the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. The test results include three models from Maruti Suzuki - Swift, S-Presso and Ignis, which were tested in their basic safety specification with two frontal airbags and ABS.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Dec 2022, 15:35 PM
All the three models performed quite poorly in the crash tests, scoring one star each in the adult occupant protection category. In the child occupant protection category, Swift scored one star while Ignis and S-Presso scored zero stars.

Neither of the Maruti models provide ESC or side curtain airbags as standard or as optional equipment. Thus, all three demonstrated unstable structures during frontal crash testing.

Also Read : India-bound new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC scores 5 stars in Euro NCAP crash tests

Maruti Suzuki Swift
The Maruti Suzuki Swift showed decent frontal impact with good protection offered to the driver's and passenger's head and neck but driver's chest showed weak protection and passenger's chest showed adequate protection. However, driver's knees and passenger's right knee showed marginal protection as they can impact with dangerous structures behind the fascia.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The model offered decent frontal impact to the driver's and passenger's head and neck while driver's chest showed poor protection leading to a one star capping and passenger's chest showed marginal protection. Marginal protection is offered for driver's knees as they can impact with dangerous structures behind the fascia.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

This model too offers a good frontal impact to the driver's and passenger's head and neck. Driver's chest showed weak protection and passenger's chest showed adequate protection. Driver's and passenger's knees showed marginal protection as they can impact with dangerous structures behind the fascia.

The Global NCAP test results also included scores for Mahindra Scorpio-N which came out with flying colours. The model scored five stars in adult occupant protection and three stars in child occupant protection.

First Published Date: 12 Dec 2022, 14:56 PM IST
Maruti Maruti Suzuki Maruti Ignis Maruti Swift Maruti S-Presso
