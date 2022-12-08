HT Auto
India-bound new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC scores 5 stars in Euro NCAP crash tests

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV recently secured an impressive five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test results. The second generation GLC made its global debut in June this year and is slated to arrive in India in 2023. The model has been a popular seller for Mercedes-Benz including in India and the safety score sets a high standard for the SUV in the segment.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Dec 2022, 16:07 PM
The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC's compartment remained stable in the frontal offset test
Also Read : 2023 Mercedes-Benz facelift SUV: First look

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC secured 92 per cent in Adult Occupant Protection and 90 per cent in Child Occupant Protection. It went on to score 74 per cent for protection of Vulnerable Road Users and 84 per cent for Safety Assist. Euro NCAP observed that the passenger compartment remained stable in the frontal offset test and the dummy reading indicated good protection to the knees and femurs of the driver and passenger. Mercedes-Benz also demonstrated that the safety levels will be similar to occupants of different sizes and sitting in different positions inside the car. Furthermore, all critical body areas of the passenger dummy received good protection.

The new GLC also showed good protection for all critical body areas in the full-width rigid barrier test for the driver and rear passenger. The side barrier test echoed similar results with the SUV scoring maximum points here. However, protection to the chest was rated weak in the pole test, while the control of excursion, the extent to which the body is thrown to the other side, was deemed adequate. The new-generation GLC gets a countermeasure to mitigate injuries caused by impacts between occupants. The SUV also performed well with respect to whiplash injuries, while the model also comes with a ‘Post-Collision Brake’ system that applies brakes to prevent secondary collisions.

The new-generation GLC gets a countermeasure in the form of an airbag to mitigate injuries caused by impacts between occupants
With respect to Child Occupant Protection, the 2023 GLC provided adequate protection to all critical body areas on the child dummies. The SUV also automatically disabled the front passenger airbag with a rearward-facing child restraint system placed in the seating position and worked “robustly." For vulnerable road users, the model showed good protection to pedestrians’ legs but protection of the pelvis was almost completely poor. Protection to the head was mixed, Euro NCAP observed. The autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system worked well in tests of its reaction to other vehicles.

The previous generation GLC landed itself in a soup this year with the untimely death of Shapoorji Pallonji scion Cyrus Mistry, who was being driven in one of such examples. The older model also received a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP in 2015 and had a rather impressive score of 95 per cent in Adult Occupant Protection and 89 per cent in Child Occupant Protection.

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC gets a host of safety assistance systems including AEB for European markets
On the safety front, the new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC is loaded with features such as the Driving Assistance Package, Active Distance Assist Distronic, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, 360-degree camera, all-LED lighting and more.

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2022, 16:07 PM IST
TAGS: mercedes benz mercedes benz glc euro ncap crash test results
