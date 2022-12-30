HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra Edition unveiled with new accessories, launch soon

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the new S-Presso Xtra edition on its social media handles, hinting at an imminent price announcement. The new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra Edition brings new accessories to the hatchback for a more rugged look and appears to be on the top-spec VXI+ variant.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Dec 2022, 13:11 PM
The new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra Edition brings a bit of ‘extra’ to the hatchback. This includes a front skid plate, chrome garnish on the grille, black cladding on the wheel arches, door cladding, as well as coloured interior accents. The cosmetic upgrades are intended to give the S-Presso a more beefed up appearance and are likely accessories that will be fitted at the dealer level.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg

The cabin also gets subtle upgrades in the form of new seat upholstery with white piping and stitching, contrast red accent on the centre console, door pads as well as AC vents. The Xtra Edition rounds off with new floor mats as part of the package.

There are no mechanical changes to the car and it continues to come with the same 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine that develops 65 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with either a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. The S-Presso remains one of the more frugal cars in India and returns 24.76 kmpl on the manual and 25.30 kmpl on the AMT version. There’s also a CNG-equipped version available. That said, the S-Presso also scores low on safety and secured a single star safety rating in the latest round of Global NCAP crash test results.

Also Read : Why Maruti Suzuki expects sales of vehicles with auto gear shift to rise

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso range starts from 4.25 lakh for the base Standard MT trim, going up to VXI (O) AMT priced at 5.65 lakh. The S-Presso VXI+ variant is priced at 5.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the new S-Presso Xtra Edition to command a slight premium over the current asking price. In other news, Maruti Suzuki will be hiking prices across its range starting next year.

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2022, 13:10 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki S Presso S Presso
