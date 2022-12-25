HT Auto
Home Auto News Why Maruti Suzuki Expects Sales Of Vehicles With Auto Gear Shift Tech To Rise

Why Maruti Suzuki expects sales of vehicles with auto gear shift tech to rise

Maruti Suzuki India expects sales of its vehicles with auto gear shift (AGS) technology to accelerate next year due to increasing congestion across cities in India. AGS was introduced by the company for the first time in 2013-14 on its hatchback Celerio and relieves drivers from manually changing gears using the clutch. The company has cumulatively sold 7.74 lakh units of such vehicles across its portfolio so far.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Dec 2022, 13:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The company has now expanded the AGS technology on many of its models gradually. "We do believe that with increased congestion, especially in urban areas, AGS is a further addition to the ease of driving. So we believe technology will pick up even further," the company's Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava told PTI.

Also Read : What is the waiting period for Maruti Suzuki cars?

Nine of the company's models - Celerio, Alto K10, WagonR, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Brezza, S-Presso and Baleno - come with the AGS option. The company informed that in terms of AGS penetration, it varies between 12% to 23% across the models and the volume among individual models also varies because of different times of introduction.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.05 kmpl
₹5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Celerio with AGS technology has clocked cumulative sales of 2 lakh units so far, followed by WagonR at 1.39 lakh units, Swift 1.24 lakh units, Dzire 1.01 lakh units, Alto K10 68,000 units, Ignis 49,000 units, Brezza 39,000 units, S-Presso 37,000 units and Baleno 20,000 units.

Srivastava stated that the increasing acceptance of the AGS technology also comes based on the affordability factor. He cited the example of entry-level SUVs where the price difference between a normal transmission and AGS, is just about 50,000, resulting in AGS penetration of around 19 per cent.

On the contrary, for the same type of vehicle with dual-clutch transmission (DCT) or continuously variable transmission (CVT) technology, the price difference is over 1.2 lakh, leading to a low penetration.

First Published Date: 25 Dec 2022, 13:13 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Celerio WagonR Swift Dzire
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki is expecting sales of cars with AGS to go up. Know why
Maruti Suzuki is expecting sales of cars with AGS to go up. Know why
How to drive in snow: Important tips
How to drive in snow: Important tips
Scuderia Ferrari to unveil 2023 Formula 1 challenger on Valentine’s Day
Scuderia Ferrari to unveil 2023 Formula 1 challenger on Valentine’s Day
Goodbye 2022: These key events stirred the auto industry this year
Goodbye 2022: These key events stirred the auto industry this year
Road transport sector has maximum number of delayed projects: Govt report
Road transport sector has maximum number of delayed projects: Govt report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city