What is the waiting period for Maruti Suzuki cars?

Published Dec 23, 2022

Waiting period of some of Maruti cars stretch up to a few months

The longest waiting period is that of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Its waiting period goes up to nine months

Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a waiting period of up to three months

Maruti Suzuki Swift has a waiting period of up to 2.5 months

For Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, XL6, and Baleno, the time is up to three months

Time for Maruti Dzire range is up to one month

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has a waiting period of up to 1.5 months

Maruti Alto has a waiting period of less than a week
Maruti WagonR, S-Presso and Celerio have a waiting period of less than a month
