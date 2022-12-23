What is the waiting period for Maruti Suzuki cars?

Waiting period of some of Maruti cars stretch up to a few months
The longest waiting period is that of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Its waiting period goes up to nine months
Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a waiting period of up to three months
Maruti Suzuki Swift has a waiting period of up to 2.5 months
For Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, XL6, and Baleno, the time is up to three months
Time for Maruti Dzire range is up to one month
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has a waiting period of up to 1.5 months
Maruti Alto has a waiting period of less than a week