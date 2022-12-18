Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Here's how much you have to wait

If you're in the market to buy a Maruti Suzuki vehicle, you need to be patient to drive home the car. The country's largest carmaker has the waiting period of some of its models stretching up to a few months, though the final waiting list will depend on the model and the city.

The longest waiting period is that of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga - stretching up to nine months. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a waiting period of up to three months, and if you're in the market for a Maruti Suzuki Swift, you may have to wait for up to 2.5 months.

The waiting period for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, XL6, and Baleno is up to three months while that for the Dzire range is up to one month. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has a waiting period of up to 1.5 months.

The entry-level Maruti hatchbacks have comparatively shorter waiting periods. The Alto has a waiting period of less than a week while the WagonR, S-Presso and Celerio have a waiting period of less than a month.

In a separate development, Maruti Suzuki has announced a hike in prices across its model range that will come into effect from January next year. The price hike comes as the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, thus saying that it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase.

Separately, the company confirmed that it will introduce its first flex-fuel vehicle for the compact segment by 2025. It is currently testing its flex-fuel engines with ethanol-blended petrol. It recently showcased its WagonR hatchback as a flex-fuel car in an exhibition organised by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

