HT Auto
Home Auto News Planning To Buy A Maruti Suzuki Car? Here's How Much You Have To Wait

Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Here's how much you have to wait

If you're in the market to buy a Maruti Suzuki vehicle, you need to be patient to drive home the car. The country's largest carmaker has the waiting period of some of its models stretching up to a few months, though the final waiting list will depend on the model and the city.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Dec 2022, 14:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki Swift has a waiting period of up to 2.5 months.
Maruti Suzuki Swift has a waiting period of up to 2.5 months.
Maruti Suzuki Swift has a waiting period of up to 2.5 months.
Maruti Suzuki Swift has a waiting period of up to 2.5 months.

The longest waiting period is that of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga - stretching up to nine months. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a waiting period of up to three months, and if you're in the market for a Maruti Suzuki Swift, you may have to wait for up to 2.5 months.

Also Read : This Maruti Suzuki hatchback outperforms its own sibling

The waiting period for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, XL6, and Baleno is up to three months while that for the Dzire range is up to one month. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has a waiting period of up to 1.5 months.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹9.85 - 11.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹7.96 - 10.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.05 kmpl
₹5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The entry-level Maruti hatchbacks have comparatively shorter waiting periods. The Alto has a waiting period of less than a week while the WagonR, S-Presso and Celerio have a waiting period of less than a month.

In a separate development, Maruti Suzuki has announced a hike in prices across its model range that will come into effect from January next year. The price hike comes as the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, thus saying that it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase.

Separately, the company confirmed that it will introduce its first flex-fuel vehicle for the compact segment by 2025. It is currently testing its flex-fuel engines with ethanol-blended petrol. It recently showcased its WagonR hatchback as a flex-fuel car in an exhibition organised by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

(with inputs from Livemint)

First Published Date: 18 Dec 2022, 14:23 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga WagonR XL6 Swift Baleno
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
ev_charging_091
How much will it cost to establish robust EV charging infra in India?
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance comes with world's most powerful engine
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance comes with world's most powerful engine
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink
Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Here's how much you have to wait
Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Here's how much you have to wait
2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S revealed globally: Will it come to India?
2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S revealed globally: Will it come to India?
In a first, Bentley introduces 3D-printed solid gold process on a vehicle
In a first, Bentley introduces 3D-printed solid gold process on a vehicle

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city