Maruti Suzuki Alto and S-Presso production slumps by 70% in September

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said in a regulatory filing that production of its entry-level cars like the Alto K10 and S-Presso has slumped by a whopping 70 per cent in September 2023 compared to the same month a year ago. The automaker rolled out 10,705 units of Alto and S-Presso in September, as compared to 35,887 units produced in September last year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM
Maruti Suzuki's overall car production dipped by one per cent in September 2023.
Maruti Suzuki's overall car production dipped by one per cent in September 2023.

Maruti Suzuki has claimed that its overall production in September was down by one per cent to 174,978 units. In comparison, the automaker produced 177,468 cars in September last year. The entry-level segment that has been the main revenue churner for the car manufacturer witnessed the biggest slump last month. This could be due to the falling demand for the entry-level models.

Production of the compact models such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, WagonR and Swift too dropped marginally. In this segment, Maruti Suzuki produced 90,849 units in September 2023 as against 92,717 units rolled out in the same month a year ago. In the mid-size segment, where the automaker sells the Ciaz sedan through its Nexa retail network, production has slumped to 2,304 units last month from 2,654 units recorded in the same month of last year.

Production of SUVs and MPVs have however hit high gear thanks to the high-octane sales. Maruti Suzuki produced a total of 56,579 units last month in the utility vehicle segment, where it sells models like Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara, Fronx, Jimny, XL6 etc. along with the Invicto. This was significantly up from the 29,811 units sold in the corresponding month last year. In the van segment too, the automaker registered a production hike with 13,014 units produced as compared to 12,860 units rolled out in the same month a year ago.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM IST

