Audi opens booking for Q3 Sportback in India, to launch later this month

German auto giant Audi is all set to drive in the Q3 Sportback SUV to India. The carmaker has opened the booking for the sportier version of the new generation Q3 SUV on Monday. Those looking for this SUV can book the Q3 Sportback through Audi's official website, or at dealerships, at a token amount of ₹2 lakh. Though Audi has not shared any timeline, the launch of the Q3 Sportback SUV in India is expected to take place in the next few weeks. It will rival the likes of Mercedes GLA and BMW X1 among other entry-level luxury SUVs.

The Q3 Sportback SUV is already available in global markets. Visually, it is not very different from its standard Q3 avatar. Both the SUVs share the same underpinnings. However, the Q3 Sportback comes with a sloping roofline, honeycomb-mesh grille, blacked-out chrome accents, and sporty alloy wheels as some of the unique styling elements over the Q3.

On the inside, the Q3 Sportback will be offered with the same 8.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Audi user interface used in the new generation Q3 SUVs. It offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, MMI navigation and Audi Smartphone interface. LED headlamps, Audi Virtual Cockpit, wireless charging, ambient lighting, electrically-adjustable seats, a 10-speaker audio system are among the other features the Q3 Sportback will offer.

Under the hood is the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged TFSI motor that powers the Q3 SUVs. The engine is capable of churning out 188 bhp of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come paired to a 7-speed DSG transmission. Audi India could also bring the more powerful 45 TFSI variant to India to bring sportier appeal to the Q3 Sportback. This version develops 241 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque.

The new Audi Q3 Sportback will be positioned above the Q3 SUV, which was launched in India last year at a starting price of ₹44.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the Q3 Sportback to come at a price of over ₹50 lakh.

