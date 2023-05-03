Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback local assembly begins in India

Audi India has begun the local assembly of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback at the SAVWIPL manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The Audi Q3 SUV and Q3 Sportback were launched recently and are entry-level offerings from the luxury carmaker. While the Q3 already has a strong following in the Indian market and is now in its second generation, the Q3 Sportback arrives as a more stylish alternative with a coupe roofline and some visual tinkering.