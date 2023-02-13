HT Auto
Compare Cars
Q3 Sportback vs AMG GLA35

Audi Q3 Sportback vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback
Technology Plus S-line
₹51.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG GLA35
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
4MATIC
₹58.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I42.0L M260 Turbocharged I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds5.1
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm302 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
222 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,16,57967,55,700
Ex-Showroom Price
51,43,00058,80,000
RTO
5,43,3006,17,000
Insurance
2,29,7792,58,200
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,27,1701,45,206
