This Ducati Streetfighter V4 is inspired by Lamborghini Huracan STO

A Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO super sports car broke cover at the San Marino Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is the second collaboration between Ducati and Lamborghini. The former was a Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini which was inspired by Lamborghini Sian.

With the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, Ducati has created an exclusive model within its range. This latest model comes with redesigned superstructures such as specially made forged wheels which have been enhanced by the titanium clamping nut on the rear and the design of the front fender of the bike follows the air ducts that have been integrated into the Huracan STO. The toe cap, radiator cover, wings, tank cover and tail of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini are all made of carbon fibre, the one that has been used in super sports cars. The colours used for the bike are the same as those used for the Huracán STO, with the base being Verde Citrea (green) along with contrasting parts in Arancio Dac (orange).

The livery of the Ducati Streetfighter also comes with an STO logo and the number 63, which refers to the year in which Lamborghini was founded. Ducati will make 630 units of this exclusive model. In addition to these 630 examples, Ducati will also offer a more exclusive series dedicated to 63 Lamborghini customers who will be able to create unique examples by customizing their Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini with livery and rims in the same colour as their car through the bike maker's Ducati Speciale Clienti program.

The owners of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini will also get a helmet, jacket and limited-edition bike leathers, in colourways that will reflect their Ducati bike’s specification.

