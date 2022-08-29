Ducati Streetfighter V2, most affordable in family, costs more than some SUVs

The new Ducati Streetfighter V2 joins the line-up of Ducati Streetfighter V4 and Ducati Streetfighter V4 S. It is powered by a 955 cc, twin-cylinder engine.

Italian sports bike manufacturer Ducati has launched its most affordable Streetfighter motorcycle in India. The Stretfighter V2 has been launched at a price of ₹17.25 lakhs (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Triumph Street Triple, BMW F 900 R and Kawasaki Z900 among performance motorcycles in the Indian market. Ducati India will offer the Streetfighter V2 in Ducati Red colour.

The Streetfighter V2 is the third model in Ducati's Streetfighter family in India along with the other sports bike models like the V4 and V4 S. The V2 model is also considered as a stripped down version of the Ducati Panigale V2. Both models are powered by the same 955 cc, twin-cylinder engine. Mated to a 6-speed manual transmission unit with a bi-directional quickshifter, the sports bike can generate maximum output of 150.5 bhp at 10,750 rpm and peak torque of 101.4 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The engine is arranged in a 90 degree configuration which Ducati likes to call Superquadro. It gets liquid cooling and Ducati’s desmodromic valve system.

The Streetfighter V2 appears similar to the Streetfighter V4 in terms of its design. It comes with a LED Daytime Running Lamp shaped like ‘V’, a chunky fuel tank with 17-litre capacity, radiator shrouds with silver accents, an underbelly exhaust system, a single-sided swingarm, an engine cowl and the saddle has a step-up design.

The new Ducati sports bike if offered with monocoque aluminium chassis suspended by 43mm fully adjustable forks at the front and a fully adjustable mono-shock at the rear. The Ducati Streetfighter V2 gets a dual 320 mm disc brakes at the front supplied by Brembo. The disc brakes come with four pistons each. At the rear, the bike gets a 245 mm disc brake with a two-piston calliper.

The Streetfighter V2 weighs around 200 kgs. The sports bike shares its exhaust system with the Panigale V2. It also offers Ride by Wire system. Ducati claims the Streetfighter V2 offers a mileage of around 17 kmpl.

