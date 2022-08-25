HT Auto
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched in India

Weighing 1,379 kg, Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica can run at a top speed of 325 kmph.Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Aug 2022, 12:31 PM
Lamborghini describes the new Tecnica as a fun-to-drive Huracan.
Lamborghini has launched the Huracan Tecnica in India today at a price of 4.04 crore (ex-showroom). Powered by the same V10 engine that works under the hood of the Huracan STO, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is positioned between the Evo and the STO models. Lamborghini claims that the newly launched model is the most driver-centric car in the entire Huracan family. It is meant for both roads as well as race tracks, claims the Italian supercar marquee. The car comes available in eight different colour options.

(Also Read: 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante unveiled officially)

The automaker describes the new Tecnica as a fun-to-drive Huracan, as compelling when driving to the race circuit as it is on the street itself. Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO at Lamborghini, said, “The Tecnica completes the Huracan line-up, sitting perfectly between the RWD and the track-focused STO, flawlessly presenting technology, performance and the Huracan’s V10 aspirated engine in a dramatically evolved design."

Speaking about its styling, the Tecnica looks every bit of all the Huracan models available in India. The lifestyle and track-oriented sports car comes with an aerodynamic design and is inspired by the Sian hybrid hypercar. At the rear, the tail lamps are the same, but the bumper appears more aggressive with the exhausts and a rear spoiler. However, there are not many changes to the interior. It looks pretty much the same as the standard Huracan. The manufacturer has added connected car technology, which they call Lamborghini Connect.

The Huracan Tecnica weighs just 1,379 kg which also helps its sports car credentials. To achieve lightweight, it uses an extensive amount of carbon fibre on the front bonnet and rear hood.

The 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine inside the Huracan Tecnica can generate 640 hp of maximum power and a peak torque output of 565 Nm. All the power is transferred to the rear wheels using a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The car takes 3.2 seconds to hit 100 kmph from a standstill position and 9.1 seconds to reach 200 kmph. Also, it has a claimed top speed of 325 kmph.

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2022, 12:31 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini
