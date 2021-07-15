|Engine
|5204 cc
|Mileage
|7.19 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Huracan STO Special Edition, equipped with a 5.2L V10 and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹5.69 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Huracan STO deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7.19 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Huracan STO Special Edition is available in 6 colour options: Blu Laufey Arancio Vanto, Blu Laufey Arancio Xanto Contrast, Grigio Titans Matt Giallo Belenus, Grigio Titans Matt Giallo Belenus Contrast, Bianco Asopo Blu Le Means, Bianco Asopo Blu Le Mans Contrast.
The Huracan STO Special Edition is powered by a 5204 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 630 bhp @ 8000 rpm and 565 Nm @ 6500 rpm of torque.
In the Huracan STO's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato priced ₹4.61 Cr or the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica priced ₹4.04 Cr.
The Huracan STO Special Edition has Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box , Keyless Start/ Button Start, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Instantaneous Consumption, Brake Assist (BA), Rain-sensing Wipers, Sunglass Holder and Cruise Control.