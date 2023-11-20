Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|5204 cc
|Mileage
|7.19 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Huracan STO is a 2 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of Huracan STO Special Edition (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.69 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Special Edition is 80 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box , Keyless Start/ Button Start, Glove Box Lamp, Rain-sensing Wipers and specs like:
