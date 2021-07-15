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Huracan STOPriceMileageSpecifications
Lamborghini Huracan STO Front Left Side
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Lamborghini Huracan STO Left Side
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Lamborghini Huracan STO Front Left View
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Lamborghini Huracan STO Front View
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Lamborghini Huracan STO Rear Left View
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Lamborghini Huracan STO Special Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
5.69 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Lamborghini Huracan STO Key Specs
Engine5204 cc
Mileage7.19 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Huracan STO specs and features

Huracan STO Special Edition

Huracan STO Special Edition Prices

The Huracan STO Special Edition, equipped with a 5.2L V10 and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹5.69 Crore (ex-showroom).

Huracan STO Special Edition Mileage

All variants of the Huracan STO deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7.19 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Huracan STO Special Edition Colours

The Huracan STO Special Edition is available in 6 colour options: Blu Laufey Arancio Vanto, Blu Laufey Arancio Xanto Contrast, Grigio Titans Matt Giallo Belenus, Grigio Titans Matt Giallo Belenus Contrast, Bianco Asopo Blu Le Means, Bianco Asopo Blu Le Mans Contrast.

Huracan STO Special Edition Engine and Transmission

The Huracan STO Special Edition is powered by a 5204 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 630 bhp @ 8000 rpm and 565 Nm @ 6500 rpm of torque.

Huracan STO Special Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Huracan STO's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato priced ₹4.61 Cr or the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica priced ₹4.04 Cr.

Huracan STO Special Edition Specs & Features

The Huracan STO Special Edition has Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box , Keyless Start/ Button Start, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Instantaneous Consumption, Brake Assist (BA), Rain-sensing Wipers, Sunglass Holder and Cruise Control.

Lamborghini Huracan STO Special Edition Price

Huracan STO Special Edition

₹5.69 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,99,00,000
RTO
50,44,000
Insurance
19,55,717
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,69,00,217
EMI@12,23,008/mo
Add to Compare
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Lamborghini Huracan STO Special Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
565 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.19
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
310
Engine Type
5.2L V10
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
575
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Spare Wheel
No
Front Tyres
245 / 30 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheological suspension
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheological suspension
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4549
Wheelbase
2620
Height
1220
Width
1945

Capacity

Bootspace
150
No of Seating Rows
1
Seating Capacity
2
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
80

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Front
Interiors
Single Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Lamborghini Huracan STO Special Edition EMI
EMI11,00,707 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
5,12,10,195
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
5,12,10,195
Interest Amount
1,48,32,215
Payable Amount
6,60,42,410

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