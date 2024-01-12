750S is a 2 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of 750S Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.74 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe 750S is a 2 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of 750S Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.74 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe is 72 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: V8 4.0L Max Torque: 800 Nm @ 5500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 72 litres BootSpace: 150 litres ...Read MoreRead Less