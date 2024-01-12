Saved Articles

HT Auto

McLaren 750S Coupe

1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
6.74 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
McLaren 750S Key Specs
Engine3994 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
750S Coupe Latest Updates

750S is a 2 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of 750S Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.74 Crore.

  • Engine Type: V8 4.0L
  • Max Torque: 800 Nm @ 5500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 72 litres
  • BootSpace: 150 litres
    McLaren 750S Coupe Price

    Coupe
    ₹6.74 Crore*On-Road Price
    3994 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,91,00,000
    RTO
    59,60,000
    Insurance
    23,10,491
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,73,70,991
    EMI@14,48,065/mo
    McLaren 750S Coupe Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    V8 4.0L
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    2.8 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    800 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    740 bhp @ 7500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    3994 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Speed
    332 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.2 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Tyres
    245 / 35 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Adaptive Damping Proactive Chassis Comfort Control II
    Rear Suspension
    Adaptive Damping Proactive Chassis Comfort Control II
    Rear Tyres
    305 / 30 R20
    No of Seating Rows
    1 Rows
    Bootspace
    150 litres
    Seating Capacity
    2 Person
    Doors
    2 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    72 litres
    Length
    4569 mm
    Ground Clearance
    107 mm
    Wheelbase
    2670 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1438 kg
    Height
    1196 mm
    Width
    2161 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Front
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    One Touch - Up
    Front
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    LCD Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Interior Colours
    Tortora / Black, Charcoal / Black, Carta Da Zucchero / Black, Blu Medio / Black, Blu Sterling / Black, Nero / Black, Terra Bruciata / Black, Iroko / Black, Cioccolato / Black, Bordeaux / Black, Rosso Ferrari / Black, Cuoio / Black, Beige Tradizione / Black, Sabbia / Black, Crema / Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    McLaren 750S Coupe EMI
    EMI13,03,259 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    6,06,33,891
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    6,06,33,891
    Interest Amount
    1,75,61,638
    Payable Amount
    7,81,95,529

