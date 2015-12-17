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Rolls-Royce Wraith Front Left Side
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Rolls-Royce Wraith Front View
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Rolls-Royce Wraith Grille
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Rolls-Royce Wraith Headlight
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Rolls-Royce Wraith Left Side View
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Rolls-Royce Wraith Rear Left View
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Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
5.70 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Rolls-Royce Wraith Key Specs
Engine6592 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Wraith specs and features

Wraith Coupe

Wraith Coupe Prices

The Wraith Coupe, equipped with a 6.6L V12 and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹5.70 Crore (ex-showroom).

Wraith Coupe Mileage

All variants of the Wraith offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Wraith Coupe Engine and Transmission

The Wraith Coupe is powered by a 6592 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 591 bhp @ 5600 rpm and 850 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

Wraith Coupe vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Wraith's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati MCPura priced ₹5.12 Cr.

Wraith Coupe Specs & Features

The Wraith Coupe has Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box , Cruise Control, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Instantaneous Consumption, Brake Assist (BA), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Rain-sensing Wipers and Sunglass Holder.

Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe Price

Wraith Coupe

₹5.70 Crore*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
5,00,25,840
RTO
50,56,584
Insurance
19,60,569
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,70,43,493
EMI@12,26,087/mo
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Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
6.6L V12
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
6592 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.35
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5281
Wheelbase
3112
Kerb Weight
2440
Height
1507
Width
1947

Capacity

Bootspace
490
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
83

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
Front
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
TFT Display

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe EMI
EMI11,03,478 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
5,13,39,143
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
5,13,39,143
Interest Amount
1,48,69,563
Payable Amount
6,62,08,706

Rolls-Royce Wraith Alternatives

Maserati MCPura

Maserati MCPura

5.12 Cr
+5
WraithvsMCPura

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