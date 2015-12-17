|Engine
|6592 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Wraith Coupe, equipped with a 6.6L V12 and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹5.70 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Wraith offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Wraith Coupe is powered by a 6592 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 591 bhp @ 5600 rpm and 850 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Wraith's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati MCPura priced ₹5.12 Cr.
The Wraith Coupe has Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box , Cruise Control, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Instantaneous Consumption, Brake Assist (BA), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Rain-sensing Wipers and Sunglass Holder.