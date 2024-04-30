Saved Articles

Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe

4 out of 5
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4
4 out of 5
5.70 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Rolls-Royce Wraith Key Specs
Engine6592 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Wraith specs and features

Wraith Coupe Latest Updates

Wraith is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of Wraith Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.70 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe

  • Engine Type: 6.6L V12
  • Max Torque: 850 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 83
  • BootSpace: 490
    • ...Read More

    Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe Price

    Coupe
    ₹5.70 Crore*On-Road Price
    6592 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,00,25,840
    RTO
    50,56,584
    Insurance
    19,60,569
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,70,43,493
    EMI@12,26,087/mo
    Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    6.6L V12
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    850 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    591 bhp @ 5600 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    6592 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.35
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    No
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 45 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-Link
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone
    Rear Tyres
    285 / 40 R20
    Length
    5281
    Wheelbase
    3112
    Kerb Weight
    2440
    Height
    1507
    Width
    1947
    Bootspace
    490
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    4
    Doors
    2
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    83
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    Front
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Electric
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    One Touch - Up
    Front
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Warranty (Years)
    4
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    TFT Display
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Multi-Function Display
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    Chrome Inserts
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Customisable
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe EMI
    EMI11,03,478 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    5,13,39,143
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    5,13,39,143
    Interest Amount
    1,48,69,563
    Payable Amount
    6,62,08,706

