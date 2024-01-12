Saved Articles

HT Auto
McLaren 750S Specifications

McLaren 750S is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,91,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 3994 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. McLaren 750S mileage is 10.5 kmpl.
5.91 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

McLaren 750S Specs

McLaren 750S comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a two-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 10.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The 750S measures ...Read More

McLaren 750S Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Coupe
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
V8 4.0L
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.8 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
740 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
3994 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
332 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Adaptive Damping Proactive Chassis Comfort Control II
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Damping Proactive Chassis Comfort Control II
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Bootspace
150 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres
Length
4569 mm
Ground Clearance
107 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm
Kerb Weight
1438 kg
Height
1196 mm
Width
2161 mm
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
Front
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Tortora / Black, Charcoal / Black, Carta Da Zucchero / Black, Blu Medio / Black, Blu Sterling / Black, Nero / Black, Terra Bruciata / Black, Iroko / Black, Cioccolato / Black, Bordeaux / Black, Rosso Ferrari / Black, Cuoio / Black, Beige Tradizione / Black, Sabbia / Black, Crema / Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
No
Head-rests
Front
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
No

McLaren 750S News

McLaren 750S has a power-to-weight ratio of 578 bhp-per-tonne
McLaren 750S with 740 bhp launched at 5.91 crore
12 Jan 2024
The McLaren 750S is a replacement to the 720S and packs more power and torque, and is also about 30 per cent new underneath the bodywork
New McLaren 750S with 740 bhp to be launched in India on January 12
4 Jan 2024
The 2023 McLaren 750S comes available at a starting price of $324,000.
McLaren 750S breaks cover promising 740 hp, can sprint 0-96 kmph in 2.7 seconds
26 Apr 2023
Crime fighting goes hybrid! The McLaren Artura is the latest addition in the impressive garage of Dubai Police Department.
Need for even more speed? Dubai Police adds McLaren Artura to its fleet
20 Feb 2024
McLaren aims to deliver over 20 cars in India in 2024.
Supercar segment in India to register 30% growth in 2024, says McLaren
14 Jan 2024
View all
 McLaren 750S News

McLaren 750S Variants & Price List

McLaren 750S price starts at ₹ 5.91 Cr .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Coupe
5.91 Cr*
3994 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

