McLaren 750S with 740 bhp launched at 5.91 crore

McLaren India has launched the 750S supercar in the Indian market at a price of ₹5.91 crore ex-showroom. It is the lightest and most powerful series-production Mclaren to date. It will be sold in coupe as well as convertible body style. Customers who are interested in the supercar can order the 750S at McLaren Mumbai. McLaren has appointed Infinity Cars as its first official retail partner in India. Infinity Cars shall operate the McLaren retail business under the McLaren Mumbai name.

Mclaren 750S: Specs and acceleration

Powering the McLaren 750S is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that puts out 740 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to the rear wheels using a 7-speed gearbox. It is capable of achieving 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and 0-200km/h in 7.2 seconds whereas the Spider version takes 7.3 seconds.

Mclaren 750S: Weight savings

McLaren has focused on reducing the weight of the 750S as much as possible. They use a carbon fibre monocoque, active rear wing, carbon fibre-shelled racing seats and the lightest wheels ever fitted as standard. 750S is lighter than 720S by 30 kg as it has a dry weight of just 1,277 kg.

Mclaren 750S: Rivals

The supercar will lock horns against the Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in Hybrid, as well as the Lamborghini Huracan.

“For 60 years, our past has fuelled our future. At McLaren Racing, every second can make a meaningful difference on the track for our F1 drivers. At McLaren Automotive, this same DNA drives us, every small change yields significant results. It is this ethos from which the 750S was created, carrying this DNA into a new era. It improves everything that matters to a driver and raises the supercar benchmark that we previously set so high with the 720S." Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, McLaren Automotive

