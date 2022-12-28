HT Auto
McLaren 720S Specifications

McLaren 720S is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 4,65,00,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 3994.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
4.65 - 5.04 Cr
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
McLaren 720S Specs

McLaren 720S comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The 720S measures 4,543 mm in length, 2,059 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. The ground clearance of 720S ...Read More

McLaren 720S Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Spider
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
M840T
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
711 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
3994 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.05
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone, Adaptive Dampers, Proactive Chassis Control II
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Adaptive Dampers, Proactive Chasiss Control II
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20
Ground Clearance
107
Length
4543
Wheelbase
2670
Kerb Weight
1468
Height
1194
Width
2059
Bootspace
58
No of Seating Rows
1
Seating Capacity
2
Doors
2
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
Front
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Tortora / Black, Charcoal / Black, Carta Da Zucchero / Black, Blu Medio / Black, Blu Sterling / Black, Nero / Black, Terra Bruciata / Black, Iroko / Black, Cioccolato / Black, Bordeaux / Black, Rosso Ferrari / Black, Cuoio / Black, Beige Tradizione / Black, Sabbia / Black, Crema / Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

McLaren 720S News

The McLaren 720S looks vibrantly colourful. (Image: Instagram/Alex Choi)
Watch: This drifting McLaren 720S wrapped in Christmas lights is a unique sight
28 Dec 2022
McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo edition supercar.
McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo limited-edition supercar reaches Australia
4 Dec 2021
File photo of a McLaren Artura.
McLaren SUV is hot for future but profits remain main target
24 Jul 2023
A Lamborghini and a McLaren mid-engined supercars were spotted parked at a Tesla Supercharger station in Australia, leaving at least one Tesla owner very displeased. (Image: PlugShare)
These Lamborghini and McLaren supercars seen ICEing a Tesla supercharger station
5 Jun 2023
You may not be able to sit in an F1 car but if you have the big bucks, you can drive home this McLaren that was previously owned by F1 racer Daniel Ricciardo. (Image courtesy: AutoTrader)
F1 racer Daniel Ricciardo puts his Lantana Purple McLaren for sale
3 Jun 2023
View all
 

McLaren 720S Variants & Price List

McLaren 720S price starts at ₹ 4.65 Cr and goes upto ₹ 5.04 Cr (Ex-showroom). McLaren 720S comes in 2 variants. McLaren 720S top variant price is ₹ 5.04 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Coupe
4.65 Cr
3994 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Spider
5.04 Cr
3994 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

