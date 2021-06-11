|Engine
|3994 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The 720S Coupe, equipped with a M840T and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹5.30 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 720S offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 720S Coupe is powered by a 3994 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 711 bhp @ 7500 rpm and 770 Nm @ 7500 rpm of torque.
In the 720S's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aston Martin Vantage priced ₹3.99 Cr or the Ferrari F8 Tributo priced ₹4.02 Cr.
The 720S Coupe has Rear Defogger, Cruise Control, Puddle Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Gear Indicator, Limited Slip Differential (LSD), Rain-sensing Wipers, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater and 12V Power Outlets.