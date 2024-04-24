HT Auto

Aston Martin Vantage V8

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Aston Martin Vantage Front Left Side
1/11
Aston Martin Vantage Grille
2/11
Aston Martin Vantage Headlight
3/11
Aston Martin Vantage Rear Left View
4/11
Aston Martin Vantage Taillight
5/11
Aston Martin Vantage Window Line
View all Images
6/11
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.55 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Aston Martin Vantage Key Specs
Engine3982 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Vantage specs and features

Vantage V8 Latest Updates

Vantage is a 2 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of Vantage V8 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.55 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of V8

  • Engine Type: 4.0 V8 Twin Turbo engine
  • Max Torque: 800 Nm @ 2000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 73 litres
    • ...Read More

    Aston Martin Vantage V8 Price

    V8
    ₹4.55 Crore*On-Road Price
    3982 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,99,00,000
    RTO
    40,40,000
    Insurance
    15,70,093
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    4,55,10,593
    EMI@9,78,200/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Aston Martin Vantage V8 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    800 Nm @ 2000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    656 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    4.0 V8 Twin Turbo engine
    Electric Motor
    No
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    3.5 seconds
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Engine
    3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Max Speed
    325 Kmph
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    275 / 35 R21
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Rear multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar
    Front Suspension
    Front independent double wishbone design coil springs, anti-roll bar
    Rear Tyres
    325 / 30 R21
    Length
    4495 mm
    Ground Clearance
    94 mm
    Wheelbase
    2705 mm
    Height
    1275 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1745 kg
    Width
    2045 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    1 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    2 Person
    Doors
    2 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    73 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Multi-Function Display
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Scuff Plates
    Optional
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Centre
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Head-rests
    Front
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Aston Martin Vantage V8 EMI
    EMI8,80,380 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    4,09,59,533
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    4,09,59,533
    Interest Amount
    1,18,63,274
    Payable Amount
    5,28,22,807

    Aston Martin Vantage Alternatives

    Ferrari Roma

    Ferrari Roma Coupe

    3.76 Cr Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    VantagevsRoma
    Ferrari Portofino

    Ferrari Portofino Coupe

    3.5 Cr Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    VantagevsPortofino
    Aston Martin DB12

    Aston Martin DB12 Coupe

    4.59 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    VantagevsDB12
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo AWD

    3.22 - 3.73 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    VantagevsHuracan Evo
    McLaren GT

    McLaren GT Coupe

    3.72 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    VantagevsGT
    Maserati MC20

    Maserati MC20 Coupe

    3.69 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    VantagevsMC20

    Popular Coupe Cars

    UPCOMING
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs
    Check Supra details
    View similar Cars
    Porsche 911

    Porsche 911

    1.64 - 3.08 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    911 Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Onwards
    Check M3 details
    View similar Cars
    BMW M2

    BMW M2

    98 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    M2 Price in Delhi
    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    7.5 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Spectre Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Coupe Cars

    Top Luxury Cars

    View allPopular Luxury Cars

    Popular Aston Martin Cars

    • Popular
      View all  Aston Martin Cars

      Latest Cars in India 2024

      Force Motors Gurkha

      Force Motors Gurkha

      16.75 - 18 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      BMW M4 Competition

      BMW M4 Competition

      1.53 Cr
      Check Latest Offers
      Mahindra XUV 3XO

      Mahindra XUV 3XO

      7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Jeep Wrangler

      Jeep Wrangler

      67.65 - 71.65 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      BMW i5

      BMW i5

      1.2 Cr
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Cars in India 2024

      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Toyota Fortuner

      Toyota Fortuner

      33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      6 - 10.1 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Cars in India 2024

      Mercedes-Benz EQA

      Mercedes-Benz EQA

      60 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Lexus UX

      Lexus UX

      40 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

      Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

      6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Tata Curvv

      Tata Curvv

      15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      BMW M3

      BMW M3

      65 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details