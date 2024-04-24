|Engine
|3982 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Vantage is a 2 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of Vantage V8 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.55 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of V8
Vantage is a 2 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of Vantage V8 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.55 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of V8 is 73 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Heater and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price