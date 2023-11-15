Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|3855 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Portofino is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of Portofino Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.99 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe
Portofino is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of Portofino Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.99 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe is 80 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price