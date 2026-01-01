|Engine
|3855 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Portofino Coupe, equipped with a V8 - 90° turbo and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹3.99 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Portofino offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Portofino Coupe is powered by a 3855 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 591 bhp @ 7500 rpm and 760 Nm @ 5250 rpm of torque.
In the Portofino's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ferrari Roma priced ₹3.76 Cr or the Maserati GranTurismo priced between ₹2.72 Cr - 2.9 Cr.
The Portofino Coupe has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.