Portofino is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of Portofino Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.99 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe Portofino is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of Portofino Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.99 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe is 80 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: V8 - 90° turbo Max Torque: 760 Nm @ 5250 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 80 BootSpace: 292 ...Read MoreRead Less