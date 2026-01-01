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PortofinoPriceMileageSpecifications
Ferrari Portofino Front Right Side
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Ferrari Portofino Front View
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Ferrari Portofino Grille
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Ferrari Portofino Headlight
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Ferrari Portofino Left Side View
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Ferrari Portofino Rear Left View
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Ferrari Portofino Coupe

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.99 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ferrari Portofino Key Specs
Engine3855 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Portofino specs and features

Portofino Coupe

Portofino Coupe Prices

The Portofino Coupe, equipped with a V8 - 90° turbo and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹3.99 Crore (ex-showroom).

Portofino Coupe Mileage

All variants of the Portofino offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Portofino Coupe Engine and Transmission

The Portofino Coupe is powered by a 3855 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 591 bhp @ 7500 rpm and 760 Nm @ 5250 rpm of torque.

Portofino Coupe vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Portofino's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ferrari Roma priced ₹3.76 Cr or the Maserati GranTurismo priced between ₹2.72 Cr - 2.9 Cr.

Portofino Coupe Specs & Features

The Portofino Coupe has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Ferrari Portofino Coupe Price

Portofino Coupe

₹3.99 Crore*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,50,00,000
RTO
35,54,000
Insurance
13,81,137
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,99,35,637
EMI@8,58,373/mo
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Ferrari Portofino Coupe Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
V8 - 90° turbo
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
760 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, multi-link
Front Suspension
Independent, double wishbones
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4586
Wheelbase
2670
Kerb Weight
1664
Height
1318
Width
1938

Capacity

Bootspace
292
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
80

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
Front
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down)
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down)
Ferrari Portofino Coupe EMI
EMI7,72,535 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,59,42,073
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,59,42,073
Interest Amount
1,04,10,047
Payable Amount
4,63,52,120

Ferrari Portofino Alternatives

Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

3.76 Cr
PortofinovsRoma
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

2.72 - 2.9 Cr
+1
PortofinovsGranTurismo
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

2.11 - 3.82 Cr
+10
Portofinovs911
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

2.75 - 4.1 Cr
+2
PortofinovsMaybach GLS
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

2.4 - 4.66 Cr
+4
PortofinovsRange Rover
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

3.1 Cr
PortofinovsG-Class Electric

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