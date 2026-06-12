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Ferrari Portofino vs Mercedes-Benz G-Class

In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari Portofino and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari Portofino Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d. Portofino: 3855 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Portofino vs G-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Portofino G-class
BrandFerrariMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 3.5 Cr₹ 2.9 Cr
Mileage8.8 kmpl8.47 to 10 kmpl
Engine Capacity3855 cc2989 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Filters
Portofino
Ferrari Portofino
Coupe
₹3.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 450d
₹2.90 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ferrari Portofino Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
V8 - 90° turbo-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
760 Nm @ 5250 rpm750 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC)
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 7500 rpm362 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2989 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Independent, multi-linkTrailing-Link, Rigid Axle with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Independent, double wishbonesIndependent, Double Wishbone with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R2020
Length
45864825 mm
Wheelbase
26702890 mm
Kerb Weight
1664-
Height
13181973 mm
Width
19382187 mm
Bootspace
292640 L
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80100 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
Front-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
One Touch - Up
Front-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour (64)
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Differential Lock
NoCentre & Both Axles
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Interior Colours
Customisable-
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,99,35,6373,38,29,262
Ex-Showroom Price
3,50,00,0002,90,00,000
RTO
35,54,00036,79,000
Insurance
13,81,13711,49,762
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,58,3727,27,122
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined Diesel EngineOff-Road CapabilityLuxurious Interior

Cons

Cramped Second Row

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