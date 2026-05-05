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MERCEDES-BENZ G-Class Electric

₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric: Product Bio

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric, officially known as the G 580 with EQ Technology, represents a landmark shift for the legendary off-roader. Combining its iconic boxy silhouette with a sophisticated quad-motor electric powertrain, the 2025 model year delivers unprecedented performance and off-road capability without the need for a traditional internal combustion engine.

Price and Variants

In the Indian market, the G-Class Electric is positioned as a flagship luxury SUV with a premium price tag reflecting its advanced technology.

  • Ex-Showroom Price: 3.10 Crore
  • On-Road Price (New Delhi): Approximately 3.25 Crore
  • On-Road Price (Bangalore): Approximately 3.56 Crore

The vehicle is primarily offered in the G 580 variant, which comes standard with high-end features such as 20-inch AMG alloy wheels, MBUX infotainment, and comprehensive safety systems.

Performance and Range

The G 580 utilizes a unique quad-motor setup, with one motor dedicated to each wheel, allowing for precise torque vectoring and extreme off-road control.

  • Power Output: 579 bhp (587 PS)
  • Peak Torque: 1,164 Nm
  • Acceleration (0-100 km/h): 4.7 seconds
  • Top Speed: 180 km/h (electronically limited)
  • Range (WLTP): Up to 473 km on a single charge

Battery and Charging

Equipped with a massive 116 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the G 580 supports both high-speed DC charging and standard AC home charging.

  • DC Fast Charging (200 kW): 10% to 80% in approximately 32 minutes
  • AC Charging (11 kW): 0% to 100% in roughly 11.5 to 11.7 hours
  • AC Charging (22 kW): 10% to 80% in about 8 hours

Off-Road Capabilities

Despite the shift to electric, the G 580 retains its status as a premier off-roader, introducing innovative "Electric G" features:

  • G-Turn: Allows the vehicle to perform a tank-turn on the spot.
  • G-Steering: Significantly reduces the turning circle during off-road maneuvers.
  • Transparent Hood: Uses cameras to provide a virtual view of the terrain directly beneath the front of the vehicle.
  • Water Wading: A maximum wading depth of 850 mm, exceeding many traditional ICE rivals.

Interior and Technology

The cabin maintains the classic G-Wagon luxury while integrating modern digital elements.

  • Dual Displays: Twin 12.3-inch screens for instrumentation and MBUX infotainment.
  • Audio: Premium Burmester 3D surround sound system.
  • Safety: Equipped with 9 airbags and an advanced ADAS suite, including Lane Keep Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking.
  • Practicality: 620-liter boot space and a "Design Box" on the tailgate intended for charging cable storage rather than a spare tire.

Summary Specifications

FeatureDetails
ModelG 580 with EQ Technology
Price 3.10 Crore (Ex-showroom)
Battery116 kWh
DrivetrainQuad-motor AWD
WLTP Range473 km
0-100 km/h4.7 Seconds
Ground Clearance250 mm

This 2025 edition ensures the G-Wagon legacy continues into the electric era, offering the same rugged charm with the immediate torque and silent operation of a modern EV.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    180 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    473 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    0.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    116 kWh
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    620 litres
View All G-Class Electric SpecsView specs icon

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric Variants

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric price starts at ₹ 3.1 Cr .
1 Variant Available
G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology
₹3.1 Cr*
116 kWh
473 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric Visual Comparison

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Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric image
Rs. 3.1 CrOnwards-SUV8250 mm620 L4863 mm2187 mm1983 mm6.8 metres-473 km54 Minutes--
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ PowerMercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power imageRs. 3 CrOnwards
51
SUV9250 mm620 litres4863 mm2187 mm1983 mm-4.7 seconds473 km-432 kW587 bhp, 1164 NmG-Class ElectricVSG-Class with EQ Power
Lotus EletreLotus Eletre imageRs. 2.55 CrOnwards-SUV8187 mm-5103 mm2135 mm1630 mm-2.95 seconds490 km--905 bhp, 985 NmG-Class ElectricVSEletre
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQSMercedes-Benz Maybach EQS imageRs. 2.28 CrOnwards-SUV11-440 litres5125 mm2034 mm1721 mm5.6 metres4.4 seconds600 km--649 bhp, 950 NmG-Class ElectricVSMaybach EQS
Lotus EmeyaLotus Emeya imageRs. 2.34 CrOnwards-SUV-------2.8 seconds610 km---G-Class ElectricVSEmeya
Porsche Cayenne EVPorsche Cayenne EV imageRs. 1.76 CrOnwards-SUV8210 mm781 litres4985 mm1980 mm1674 mm-2.5 seconds-11 Hours390 kw1140 bhp, 1500 NmG-Class ElectricVSCayenne EV

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Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric Images

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Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric Colours

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Classic Grey
Obsidian Black
South Seas Blue Magno
Opalite White Bright
Opalite White Magno
Classic grey

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Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric Specifications and Features

Max PowerYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Battery Capacity116 kWh
Max Torque 1164 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range473 km
Charging Time32 Minutes
SunroofYes
Max Speed180 kmph
View all G-Class Electric specs and features

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