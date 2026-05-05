Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric: Product Bio

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric, officially known as the G 580 with EQ Technology, represents a landmark shift for the legendary off-roader. Combining its iconic boxy silhouette with a sophisticated quad-motor electric powertrain, the 2025 model year delivers unprecedented performance and off-road capability without the need for a traditional internal combustion engine.

Price and Variants

In the Indian market, the G-Class Electric is positioned as a flagship luxury SUV with a premium price tag reflecting its advanced technology.

Ex-Showroom Price: ₹ 3.10 Crore

3.10 Crore On-Road Price (New Delhi): Approximately ₹ 3.25 Crore

Approximately 3.25 Crore On-Road Price (Bangalore): Approximately ₹ 3.56 Crore

The vehicle is primarily offered in the G 580 variant, which comes standard with high-end features such as 20-inch AMG alloy wheels, MBUX infotainment, and comprehensive safety systems.

Performance and Range

The G 580 utilizes a unique quad-motor setup, with one motor dedicated to each wheel, allowing for precise torque vectoring and extreme off-road control.

Power Output: 579 bhp (587 PS)

579 bhp (587 PS) Peak Torque: 1,164 Nm

1,164 Nm Acceleration (0-100 km/h): 4.7 seconds

4.7 seconds Top Speed: 180 km/h (electronically limited)

180 km/h (electronically limited) Range (WLTP): Up to 473 km on a single charge

Battery and Charging

Equipped with a massive 116 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the G 580 supports both high-speed DC charging and standard AC home charging.

DC Fast Charging (200 kW): 10% to 80% in approximately 32 minutes

10% to 80% in approximately 32 minutes AC Charging (11 kW): 0% to 100% in roughly 11.5 to 11.7 hours

0% to 100% in roughly 11.5 to 11.7 hours AC Charging (22 kW): 10% to 80% in about 8 hours

Off-Road Capabilities

Despite the shift to electric, the G 580 retains its status as a premier off-roader, introducing innovative "Electric G" features:

G-Turn: Allows the vehicle to perform a tank-turn on the spot.

Allows the vehicle to perform a tank-turn on the spot. G-Steering: Significantly reduces the turning circle during off-road maneuvers.

Significantly reduces the turning circle during off-road maneuvers. Transparent Hood: Uses cameras to provide a virtual view of the terrain directly beneath the front of the vehicle.

Uses cameras to provide a virtual view of the terrain directly beneath the front of the vehicle. Water Wading: A maximum wading depth of 850 mm, exceeding many traditional ICE rivals.

Interior and Technology

The cabin maintains the classic G-Wagon luxury while integrating modern digital elements.

Dual Displays: Twin 12.3-inch screens for instrumentation and MBUX infotainment.

Twin 12.3-inch screens for instrumentation and MBUX infotainment. Audio: Premium Burmester 3D surround sound system.

Premium Burmester 3D surround sound system. Safety: Equipped with 9 airbags and an advanced ADAS suite, including Lane Keep Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

Equipped with 9 airbags and an advanced ADAS suite, including Lane Keep Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking. Practicality: 620-liter boot space and a "Design Box" on the tailgate intended for charging cable storage rather than a spare tire.

Summary Specifications

Feature Details Model G 580 with EQ Technology Price ₹ 3.10 Crore (Ex-showroom) Battery 116 kWh Drivetrain Quad-motor AWD WLTP Range 473 km 0-100 km/h 4.7 Seconds Ground Clearance 250 mm

This 2025 edition ensures the G-Wagon legacy continues into the electric era, offering the same rugged charm with the immediate torque and silent operation of a modern EV.