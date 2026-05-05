Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric Key Specs
- Speed180 kmph
- Range473 km
- Charging0.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity116 kWh
- Boot Space620 litres
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric: Product Bio
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric, officially known as the G 580 with EQ Technology, represents a landmark shift for the legendary off-roader. Combining its iconic boxy silhouette with a sophisticated quad-motor electric powertrain, the 2025 model year delivers unprecedented performance and off-road capability without the need for a traditional internal combustion engine.
In the Indian market, the G-Class Electric is positioned as a flagship luxury SUV with a premium price tag reflecting its advanced technology.
The vehicle is primarily offered in the G 580 variant, which comes standard with high-end features such as 20-inch AMG alloy wheels, MBUX infotainment, and comprehensive safety systems.
The G 580 utilizes a unique quad-motor setup, with one motor dedicated to each wheel, allowing for precise torque vectoring and extreme off-road control.
Equipped with a massive 116 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the G 580 supports both high-speed DC charging and standard AC home charging.
Despite the shift to electric, the G 580 retains its status as a premier off-roader, introducing innovative "Electric G" features:
The cabin maintains the classic G-Wagon luxury while integrating modern digital elements.
|Feature
|Details
|Model
|G 580 with EQ Technology
|Price
|₹3.10 Crore (Ex-showroom)
|Battery
|116 kWh
|Drivetrain
|Quad-motor AWD
|WLTP Range
|473 km
|0-100 km/h
|4.7 Seconds
|Ground Clearance
|250 mm
This 2025 edition ensures the G-Wagon legacy continues into the electric era, offering the same rugged charm with the immediate torque and silent operation of a modern EV.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric
|Rs. 3.1 CrOnwards
|-
|SUV
|8
|250 mm
|620 L
|4863 mm
|2187 mm
|1983 mm
|6.8 metres
|-
|473 km
|54 Minutes
|-
|-
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
|Rs. 3 CrOnwards
|SUV
|9
|250 mm
|620 litres
|4863 mm
|2187 mm
|1983 mm
|-
|4.7 seconds
|473 km
|-
|432 kW
|587 bhp, 1164 Nm
|G-Class ElectricVSG-Class with EQ Power
|Lotus Eletre
|Rs. 2.55 CrOnwards
|-
|SUV
|8
|187 mm
|-
|5103 mm
|2135 mm
|1630 mm
|-
|2.95 seconds
|490 km
|-
|-
|905 bhp, 985 Nm
|G-Class ElectricVSEletre
|Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS
|Rs. 2.28 CrOnwards
|-
|SUV
|11
|-
|440 litres
|5125 mm
|2034 mm
|1721 mm
|5.6 metres
|4.4 seconds
|600 km
|-
|-
|649 bhp, 950 Nm
|G-Class ElectricVSMaybach EQS
|Lotus Emeya
|Rs. 2.34 CrOnwards
|-
|SUV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2.8 seconds
|610 km
|-
|-
|-
|G-Class ElectricVSEmeya
|Porsche Cayenne EV
|Rs. 1.76 CrOnwards
|-
|SUV
|8
|210 mm
|781 litres
|4985 mm
|1980 mm
|1674 mm
|-
|2.5 seconds
|-
|11 Hours
|390 kw
|1140 bhp, 1500 Nm
|G-Class ElectricVSCayenne EV
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric is available in the 5 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Battery Capacity
|116 kWh
|Max Torque
|1164 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|473 km
|Charging Time
|32 Minutes
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Max Speed
|180 kmph
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