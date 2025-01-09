Category Average: 215.0 kmph
G-Class with EQ Power: 180.0 kmph
Category Average: 527.33 km
G-Class with EQ Power: 473.0 km
Category Average: 5.3 hrs
G-Class with EQ Power: 0.5 hrs
Category Average: 108.1 kwh
G-Class with EQ Power: 116.0 kwh
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power price starts at ₹ 3 Cr .
|Body Type
|SUV
|Battery Capacity
|116 kWh
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Range
|473 km
|Max Motor Performance
|587 bhp, 1164 Nm
|Charging Time
|32 Minutes
|Sunroof
|Yes
₹3 Cr*
₹2.25 Cr*
₹1.5 Crore*
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Coupe
Airbags
9
Airbags
9
Airbags
10
Boot Space
620 litres
Boot Space
440 litres
Boot Space
450 litres
Acceleration
4.7 seconds
Acceleration
4.4 seconds
Acceleration
3.2 seconds
|G-Class with EQ Power vs Maybach EQS
|G-Class with EQ Power vs Taycan
