Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
1/23
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
2/23
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
3/23
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
4/23
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
5/23
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
6/23

MERCEDES-BENZ G-Class with EQ Power

Launch Date: 9 Jan 2025
3 Cr Ex-showroom price
Specs
News
Variants
G-Class with EQ Power Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 215.0 kmph

G-Class with EQ Power: 180.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 527.33 km

G-Class with EQ Power: 473.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.3 hrs

G-Class with EQ Power: 0.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 108.1 kwh

G-Class with EQ Power: 116.0 kwh

Category average

View all G-Class with EQ Power Specs and Features

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.25 Cr
Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan

1.5 Crore - 2.53 Cr
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Variants

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power price starts at ₹ 3 Cr.

1 Variant Available
₹3 Cr*
Battery Capacity
116 kWh
Speed
180 kmph
Range
473 km
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Auto Steering
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Images

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 1
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 2
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 3
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 4
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 5
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 6
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 7
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 8
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 9
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 10
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 11
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 12
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 13
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 14
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 15
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 16
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 17
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 18
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 19
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 20
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 21
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 22
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Image 23
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
Battery Capacity116 kWh
AirbagsYes
Keyless EntryYes
Range473 km
Max Motor Performance587 bhp, 1164 Nm
Charging Time32 Minutes
SunroofYes
View all G-Class with EQ Power specs and features

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power comparison with similar cars

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS
Porsche Taycan
Porsche Taycan
₹3 Cr*
₹2.25 Cr*
₹1.5 Crore*
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Coupe
Airbags
9
Airbags
9
Airbags
10
Boot Space
620 litres
Boot Space
440 litres
Boot Space
450 litres
Acceleration
4.7 seconds
Acceleration
4.4 seconds
Acceleration
3.2 seconds
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

    Mercedes-Benz News

    Mercedes-Benz has almost doubled its EV tally last year compared to 2023. Some of the key electric cars Mercedes launched in India last year include the likes of the EQA, EQS Maybach, and EQS SUV.
    Mercedes-Benz to launch 8 new cars, including EVs, in 2025 after record sales in 2024
    9 Jan 2025
    The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 electric SUV will get a five-seater layout while packing the same battery and motor setup.
    Mercedes EQS 450 SUV launched with mega 122 kWh battery. Check price, range and power
    9 Jan 2025
    During a recent meeting with Piyush Goyal, industry players have concerns regarding EV charging stations' strategic placement together with the need for universal standards to ensure seamless operation. (Photo is representational)
    Indian Government aims to improve charging and swapping infra among to accelerate EV adoption
    6 Jan 2025
    The car buyers who have been already feeling the pressure of rising inflation, high rates of petrol and diesel, tax burdens etc, have to pay more to buy their dream cars in 2025.
    Maruti Suzuki to Mercedes-Benz: Cars in India become dearer. How much money you have to shell out now?
    2 Jan 2025
    In 2024 EVs across multiple segments were introduced, right from the mass market segment to high end ultra luxury models.
    Mahindra XEV 9e to MG Windsor EV: All the major electric car launches took place in India in 2024
    30 Dec 2024
    Explore Other Options

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power FAQs

    The Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power offers a competitive range of 473 km.
    The Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power comes in a single variant which is the 580 providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power is a 5 Seater SUV.
    The Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power comes in electric variant offering a range of 473 km.

