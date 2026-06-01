Bollywood Actor Kunal Khemu Buys Mercedes-Benz Electric G-Class worth 3 crore

Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu has added a new luxury electric vehicle to his collection with the purchase of the Mercedes-Benz G 580. The actor was recently seen taking delivery of the all-electric G-Class , a model that combines the iconic styling of the legendary off-roader with a fully electric powertrain.

Electric Power Meets G-Class Heritage

The Mercedes-Benz G 580 retains the unmistakable boxy silhouette and rugged appeal that have defined the G-Class for decades. However, beneath the familiar design lies a fully electric setup featuring four independently controlled electric motors, one mounted near each wheel.

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Together, the motors produce 579 hp and 1,164 Nm of torque, allowing the SUV to deliver strong on-road performance while preserving its renowned off-road capability.

Advanced Off-Road Technology

Mercedes-Benz has equipped the electric G-Class with several technologies developed specifically for off-road use. Among the highlights is G-TURN, which allows the SUV to rotate almost on the spot on loose surfaces. Another feature, G-STEERING, helps improve manoeuvrability in challenging terrain by reducing the turning radius.

The SUV also features a ladder-frame construction and a low-mounted battery pack designed to enhance stability both on and off the road.

Also Read : 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift to debut in India on June 15

Battery and Range

Powering the G 580 is a 116 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. According to Mercedes-Benz, the electric SUV offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 473 km on a single charge.

The battery is integrated into the vehicle's structure and is protected by a carbon-composite underbody plate designed to withstand demanding off-road conditions.

Luxury-Focused Cabin

Inside, the electric G-Class combines traditional luxury with modern technology. The cabin features the latest MBUX infotainment system, digital displays, premium upholstery, ambient lighting and a range of connected car features.

Mercedes-Benz has also included several driver assistance and safety systems, making the G 580 one of the most technologically advanced versions of the G-Class to date.

One of India's Most Expensive Electric SUVs

Priced at over ₹3 crore (ex-showroom), the Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology ranks among the most expensive electric SUVs available in India.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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