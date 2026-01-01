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Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.23 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology

G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology Prices

The G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology, featuring a 116 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 473 km, is priced at ₹3.23 Crore (ex-showroom).

G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology Range

The G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology delivers a claimed single-charge range of 473 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology Colours

The G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology is available in 5 colour options: Classic Grey, Obsidian Black, South Seas Blue Magno, Opalite White Bright, Opalite White Magno.

G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology Battery & Range

The G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology is powered by a 116 kWh battery pack that allows for 473 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 54 Minutes. The motor delivers 1164 Nm of torque.

G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology include the Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power priced ₹3 Cr and the Lotus Eletre priced between ₹2.55 Cr - 2.99 Cr.

G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology Specs & Features

The G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Cruise Control, Heater and Door Ajar Warning.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology Price

G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology

₹3.23 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,10,00,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
12,22,585
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,22,77,085
EMI@6,93,760/mo
Add to Compare
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Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
116 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Driving Range
473 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
1164 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Drivetrain
AWD
Charging Time
54 Minutes
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.8 metres
Wheels
Aero Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Solid De-Dion axle
Front Suspension
Independent double wishbone suspension

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
250 mm
Length
4863 mm
Wheelbase
2890 mm
Kerb Weight
3085 kg
Height
1983 mm
Width
2187 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
620 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Auto Steering
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Dual Zones with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Silver

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Key-Operated
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Centre & Both Axles
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Ventilated Seats
No
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology EMI
EMI6,24,384 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,90,49,376
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,90,49,376
Interest Amount
84,13,688
Payable Amount
3,74,63,064

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

3 Cr
G-Class ElectricvsG-Class with EQ Power
Lotus Eletre

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G-Class ElectricvsEletre
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

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2.28 - 2.63 Cr
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Lotus Emeya

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2.34 Cr
G-Class ElectricvsEmeya
Porsche Cayenne EV

Porsche Cayenne EV

1.76 - 2.26 Cr
G-Class ElectricvsCayenne EV
Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan

1.67 - 2.53 Cr
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G-Class ElectricvsTaycan

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