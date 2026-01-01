The G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology, featuring a 116 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 473 km, is priced at ₹3.23 Crore (ex-showroom).
The G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology delivers a claimed single-charge range of 473 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology is available in 5 colour options: Classic Grey, Obsidian Black, South Seas Blue Magno, Opalite White Bright, Opalite White Magno.
The G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology is powered by a 116 kWh battery pack that allows for 473 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 54 Minutes. The motor delivers 1164 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology include the Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power priced ₹3 Cr and the Lotus Eletre priced between ₹2.55 Cr - 2.99 Cr.
The G-Class Electric G580 with EQ Technology has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Cruise Control, Heater and Door Ajar Warning.