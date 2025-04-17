Mercedes-Benz G-Class gets retro with Stronger Than The 1980s special edition. Check details

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a limited edition of its G-Class , built as a tribute to the original 1980s origins of the SUV. The "G-Class Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s" limited run consists of only 460 units worldwide, commemorating the milestone of 500,000th G-Class produced in 2023.

The Edition Stronger Than The 1980s is available in two variants: the G 450 d and the G 500. As much as they possess contemporary engineering and comforts, the model was designed with direct reference to the W 460 series of early years. The special edition G-Class is offered in three historical colours—agave green, cream and Colorado beige—each of which relates back to the original colour palette from four decades ago.

Completing the retro hues, the car features traditional orange turn signals and other blacked-out features such as bumpers, grille, and mirror caps to mimic the rough look of its ancestor. A 5-spoke alloy wheel is also added to the vintage style. Other special trimmings for the new edition are a bonnet badge inspired by the classic Mercedes logo and a spare wheel cap mimicking the original look.

This version incorporates some features from Mercedes' PROFESSIONAL Line to boost its off-road presence. These are the protective headlamp grilles, mud flaps at both front and rear end, and all-terrain tires. A roof rack is optional, with black Manufaktur logos and "G – STRONGER THAN TIME" projection headlights adding to its unique identity.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Edition Stronger Than The 1980s:Interior with 1980s Influence

Inside, the special edition stays true to its tribute theme. Black leather with dove grey fabric inserts and 1980s trim establish the tone. The dashboard has a "STRONGER THAN THE 1980s" inscription on the passenger grab handle, and the doors have topographic stamps of the Schöckl mountain—a traditional G-Class testing ground.

Unique to each vehicle is a “1 of 460" badge on the centre console, along with a retro-style “Schöckl Proved" emblem on the B-pillar. The interior is rounded out by modern equipment, such as a multifunction Nappa leather steering wheel, a glass sunroof, and a Burmester 3D surround sound system. This collector-focused G-Class edition is now available for order, with pricing starting at €160,055 (approx ₹1.55 crore).

