HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz G Class Gets Retro With Stronger Than The 1980s Special Edition. Check Details

Mercedes-Benz G-Class gets retro with Stronger Than The 1980s special edition. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2025, 17:48 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The "G-Class Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s" limited run consists of only 460 units worldwide, commemorating the milestone of 500,000th G-Class produced in 2023.
Mercedes-Benz G Class Stronger Than the 1980s
The Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s is available in two variants: the G 450 d and the G 500.
Mercedes-Benz G Class Stronger Than the 1980s
The Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s is available in two variants: the G 450 d and the G 500.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a limited edition of its G-Class, built as a tribute to the original 1980s origins of the SUV. The "G-Class Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s" limited run consists of only 460 units worldwide, commemorating the milestone of 500,000th G-Class produced in 2023.

The Edition Stronger Than The 1980s is available in two variants: the G 450 d and the G 500. As much as they possess contemporary engineering and comforts, the model was designed with direct reference to the W 460 series of early years. The special edition G-Class is offered in three historical colours—agave green, cream and Colorado beige—each of which relates back to the original colour palette from four decades ago.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Engine Icon3982 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 2.55 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz G-class With Eq Power (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
BatteryCapacity Icon116 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 3 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 78.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz C-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Engine Icon1993 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz V-class 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz V-Class 2024
Engine Icon1950 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-benz S-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.79 Cr
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz rolls out 200,000th made-in-India car from Chakan plant

Completing the retro hues, the car features traditional orange turn signals and other blacked-out features such as bumpers, grille, and mirror caps to mimic the rough look of its ancestor. A 5-spoke alloy wheel is also added to the vintage style. Other special trimmings for the new edition are a bonnet badge inspired by the classic Mercedes logo and a spare wheel cap mimicking the original look.

This version incorporates some features from Mercedes' PROFESSIONAL Line to boost its off-road presence. These are the protective headlamp grilles, mud flaps at both front and rear end, and all-terrain tires. A roof rack is optional, with black Manufaktur logos and "G – STRONGER THAN TIME" projection headlights adding to its unique identity.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Edition Stronger Than The 1980s:Interior with 1980s Influence

Inside, the special edition stays true to its tribute theme. Black leather with dove grey fabric inserts and 1980s trim establish the tone. The dashboard has a "STRONGER THAN THE 1980s" inscription on the passenger grab handle, and the doors have topographic stamps of the Schöckl mountain—a traditional G-Class testing ground.

Also Read : Defender Octa: Does it have what it takes to beat the Mercedes G-Wagon in India?

Unique to each vehicle is a “1 of 460" badge on the centre console, along with a retro-style “Schöckl Proved" emblem on the B-pillar. The interior is rounded out by modern equipment, such as a multifunction Nappa leather steering wheel, a glass sunroof, and a Burmester 3D surround sound system. This collector-focused G-Class edition is now available for order, with pricing starting at €160,055 (approx 1.55 crore).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2025, 17:48 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.