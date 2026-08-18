Where did most made-in-India electric car shipments go in Q1 FY27?

Europe emerged as the top destination for India's electric car shipments in the first quarter of FY27. Spain became the largest market for made-in-India exported electric cars in the last quarter, with exports rising to $146.4 million, accounting for nearly 40% of India's total exports under this category. The UK emerged as the second-largest market for the exported electric cars from India.

Spain received the maximum number of made-in-India electric cars in the first quarter of FY27.

Data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has revealed that a total of 4,007 electric vehicles were shipped to Spain during Q1 FY27, making it the single largest destination in terms of both value and volume. The UK was the second-largest market for such cars, recording imports worth $78.7 million compared with almost negligible shipments in Q1 FY26. Several other European countries also witnessed strong growth in imports of Indian electric vehicles.

According to the commerce ministry, exports to Germany reached $25.1 million, followed by Norway recording $21.1 million and Denmark clocking $21 million. Additional demand came from Belgium ($12.9 million), the Netherlands ($12 million), Greece ($3.8 million), Italy ($2.7 million), Sweden ($2.1 million), and Poland ($1.6 million).

Beyond Europe, India-made electric cars also witnessed expanded exports across Asia-Pacific markets. Japan imported $13.4 million worth of electric cars, while shipments were recorded to Israel ($2.8 million), Australia ($2.7 million), Singapore ($1.7 million), Taiwan ($1.3 million), and South Korea.

While traditional neighbouring markets such as Nepal continued to remain important destinations with imports worth $8.1 million, the diversification towards advanced European markets represents a significant shift in India's EV export profile. New opportunities also emerged in Latin America, where exports reached Brazil ($2.4 million), Colombia ($1 million), Chile ($0.4 million), and Costa Rica ($0.5 million).

The data also revealed that export volumes climbed from just one vehicle to 2,646 vehicles, indicating growing penetration of Indian-made electric cars into one of Europe's most developed EV markets. The broad European footprint reflects the growing relevance of Indian manufacturers in global EV supply chains and the increasing demand for affordable electric mobility solutions.

India's exports of electric cars surged significantly in Q1 FY27. Export earnings grew sharply to $369 million from $22.2 million a year earlier, while shipments jumped to 10,802 vehicles from 1,309 units. This reflected growing global competitiveness of India's electric mobility industry.

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