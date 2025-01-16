HT Auto
LOTUS Emeya

Launch Date: 16 Jan 2025
2.34 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Emeya Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 224.65 kmph

Emeya: 260.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 588.85 km

Emeya: 610.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.66 hrs

Emeya: 0.2 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 104.47 kwh

Emeya: 102.0 kwh

Category average

View all Emeya Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Lotus Emeya

Latest Update

  • Lotus Cars launches all-new Emeya electric hyper-GT and updated 2025 Emira range in India
  • Lotus unveils 986 bhp Theory 1 EV concept showcasing futuristic design and tech, gives 402 km range

    Lotus Emeya Variants

    Lotus Emeya price starts at ₹ 2.34 Cr

    ₹2.34 Cr*
    Battery Capacity
    102 kWh
    Speed
    260 kmph
    Range
    610 km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Lotus Emeya Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Battery Capacity102 kWh
    Body TypeSUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Range610 km
    Charging Time14 Minutes
    View all Emeya specs and features

    Lotus Emeya
    Lotus Emeya
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    Porsche Macan EV
    Porsche Macan EV
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    ₹2.34 Cr*
    ₹2.25 Cr*
    ₹2.55 Cr*
    ₹3 Cr*
    ₹1.41 Cr*
    ₹1.22 Cr*
    ₹1.28 Cr*
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Airbags
    -
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    8
    Acceleration
    2.8 seconds
    Acceleration
    4.4 seconds
    Acceleration
    2.95 seconds
    Acceleration
    4.7 seconds
    Acceleration
    4.9 seconds
    Acceleration
    3.3 seconds
    Acceleration
    4.7 seconds
      Lotus Emeya News

      Lotus Cars has launched the 2025 Emeya all-electric hyper-GT and the updated Emira range in India as part of its broader push into the luxury sports car market on our shores.
      Lotus Cars launches all-new Emeya electric hyper-GT and updated 2025 Emira range in India
      16 Jan 2025
      The Lotus Theory 1 EV is a concept car that has recently been unveiled by the SAIC-owned British brand and it features an 986 bhp electric all-wheel drive platform with 402 km of range and a long list of futuristic tech that seems to good to be true.
      Lotus unveils 986 bhp Theory 1 EV concept showcasing futuristic design and tech, gives 402 km range
      18 Sept 2024
      Lotus has just teased an upcoming sports car and it is expected to be an all-electric offering. The model is currently called the Theory 1 and it is expected to be a preview concept for the Type 135 electric sports car.
      Lotus teases upcoming Theory 1 EV sports car, to be revealed on September 16 this year
      14 Sept 2024
      Lotus Technology, the EV branch of the British sports-car maker, has cut its annual delivery target by more than half amid heightened tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and weaker demand.
      Lotus slashes delivery target over tariffs on Chinese EVs
      1 Sept 2024
      The Lotus Emira will be the brand's next launch in India as a compact two-door sports coupe, likely to be offered in 2 engine options
      Lotus Emira two-door sportscar confirmed for India launch in 2024
      11 Nov 2023
      View all
       Lotus Emeya News
      Lotus Emeya FAQs

      The Lotus Emeya offers a competitive range of 610 km.
      The Lotus Emeya comes in a single variant which is the GT providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
      Lotus Emeya is a 5 Seater SUV.
      The Lotus Emeya comes in electric variant offering a range of 610 km.

