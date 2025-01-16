Category Average: 224.65 kmph
Emeya: 260.0 kmph
Category Average: 588.85 km
Emeya: 610.0 km
Category Average: 5.66 hrs
Emeya: 0.2 hrs
Category Average: 104.47 kwh
Emeya: 102.0 kwh
Lotus Emeya price starts at ₹ 2.34 Cr .
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|102 kWh
|Body Type
|SUV
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Range
|610 km
|Charging Time
|14 Minutes
₹2.34 Cr*
₹2.25 Cr*
₹2.55 Cr*
₹3 Cr*
₹1.41 Cr*
₹1.22 Cr*
₹1.28 Cr*
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Airbags
-
Airbags
9
Airbags
8
Airbags
9
Airbags
9
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Acceleration
2.8 seconds
Acceleration
4.4 seconds
Acceleration
2.95 seconds
Acceleration
4.7 seconds
Acceleration
4.9 seconds
Acceleration
3.3 seconds
Acceleration
4.7 seconds
