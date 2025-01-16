What is the on-road price of Lotus Emeya in Delhi? The on-road price of Lotus Emeya GT in Delhi is Rs. 2.43 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Lotus Emeya in Delhi? The RTO charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Delhi amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Delhi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Delhi is Rs. 4.93 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Lotus Emeya in Delhi? The insurance charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Delhi are Rs. 9.28 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.