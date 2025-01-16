What is the on-road price of Lotus Emeya in Pune? The on-road price of Lotus Emeya GT in Pune is Rs. 2.43 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Lotus Emeya in Pune? The RTO charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Pune amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Pune? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Pune is Rs. 4.93 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Lotus Emeya in Pune? The insurance charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Pune are Rs. 9.28 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.