Lotus Emeya with over 900 bhp unveiled, can sprint to 100 kmph in under 3 sec

Lotus has taken the wraps off the all-new Emeya, which is a new electric sports sedan from the manufacturer. It is a direct rival to the Tesla Model S which is currently one of the best-selling electric models for the Tesla. The Emeya comes after the Eletre and Evija electric vehicles in the lineup of Lotus. All the electric vehicles will be built in Wuhan, China and production is expected to begin in 2024.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 09 Sep 2023, 13:08 PM
Lotus Emeya can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of more than 250 kmph.
Powering the Lotus Emeya is a dual-motor setup that puts out a total power output of 905 bhp and a peak torque output of 984 Nm. Using dual motors also means that Emeya gets an all-wheel drive powertrain. Lotus claims that the Emeya can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of more than 250 kmph.

The battery pack on duty is a 102 kWh unit but the driving range on a single charge has not been unveiled officially. However, it is expected that the range will be similar to the Eletre electric SUV. So, expect a figure of 600 km for the lower versions and around 500 km for the performance version. Lotus Emeya supports DC fast charging of up to 350 kW. This means that the 0-80 per cent charge comes up in just 18 minutes and customers can add 150 km of range in just 5 minutes of charge.

Also Read : Tata Nexon EV facelift bookings open. How to book the electric SUV

The electric sedan features active aerodynamics using its active front grille, rear diffuser and rear spoiler. Lotus has also managed to have a low centre of gravity for the Emeya. Moreover, it is fitted with an electronically controlled air suspension system. The onboard sensors feel the road 1,000 times a second and automatically adjust the vehicle to ensure the smoothest ride.

First Published Date: 09 Sep 2023, 13:08 PM IST
TAGS: Lotus Emeya electric vehicles EV

