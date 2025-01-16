2025 Lotus Emeya electric hyper-GT and updated Emira range launched in India

The 2025 Lotus Emeya and the updated Lotus Emira range have been launched in India as part of the company’s broader push into the country’s luxury sports car market. The 2025 Emeya is the first-ever electric hyper-GT from the brand and is part of its future plans for electrification. The 2025 Emira range is slated as the brand’s last ICE-powered sports car and now features the high-performance Emira Turbo SE variant.

Lotus Cars, partnered with Exclusive Motors, is aiming to expand its footprint in the Indian luxury car market. To this end, the company has launched its first-ever showroom in the country, the Lotus Centre, situated at the World Trade Centre in New Delhi.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64 kWh 64 kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 km 420 km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 13.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 400 Km 400 Km ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

2025 Lotus Emeya: Specifications and features

Ramzi Atat, Head of Marketing and PR - Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and India pictured with the Lotus Emeya.

The Lotus Emeya is the carmaker’s first-ever electric hyper-GT and is part of its broader electrification strategy. It is powered by a 905 bhp dual-motor setup that enables it to sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in under 2.8 seconds. The Emeya tops out at 260 kmph and claims a WLTP-certified single-charge range of up to 610 km.

The 2025 Lotus Emeya supports rapid charging through a 400-kW DC fast charger, allowing the battery to be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 14 minutes. The car features active aerodynamics, such as an active front grille, rear diffuser, and rear spoiler, to enhance high-speed handling and stability.

Also Read : Lexus LF-ZC and ROV concepts to be showcased at Bharat Mobility 2025

The Emeya will be offered in six colour options: Boreal Grey, Fireglow Orange, Solar Yellow, Akoya White, Stellar Black, and Kaimu Grey. Lotus claims the interior materials are selected with a focus on sustainability, including Wyron Truecycle thread. Additional features include a KEF Uni-Q surround sound system and Lotus HyperOS for in-car infotainment and connectivity. The Emeya is priced at INR 2,33,51,065 (ex-showroom), with the final price subject to additional customisation and variants.

2025 Lotus Emira: Lineup updates

Lotus has launched the 2025 Emira range in India which comes with new customisation options and two engine options.

Lotus has also updated its Emira lineup for the 2025 model and it brings three variants: Emira Turbo, Emira Turbo SE, and Emira V6. The Emira Turbo SE is positioned as the highest-performing model in the range, putting out 400 bhp of max power with an AMG-sourced inline four-cylinder engine. This unit allows for a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of just four seconds, and a top speed of 290 kmph.

Also Read : Lotus unveils 986 bhp Theory 1 EV concept with futuristic design, tech and 402 km range

The Emira Turbo and Turbo SE variants are both powered by the same 4-cylinder variable geometry turbocharged engine paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Emira V6 continues to be offered with a Toyota-sourced supercharged 3.5-litre V6 unit that can be mated to either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

The 2025 lineup introduces customisation options, including new exterior paint finishes, wheel designs, and branded interior elements. The Emira Turbo SE features 20-inch Satin Grey wheels and includes additional performance features, such as launch control and an upgraded braking system. The Emira Turbo SE is priced at INR 3,22,31,748 (ex-showroom), with the final price subject to customisation options and variants.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: