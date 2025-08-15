What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS in Pune? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Night Series in Pune is Rs. 2.74 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS in Pune? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Night Series in Pune amount to Rs. 51,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS in Pune? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS in Pune is Rs. 4.82 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS in Pune? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Night Series in Pune are Rs. 10.41 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.