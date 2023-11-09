What is the on-road price of Lotus Eletre in Delhi? The on-road price of Lotus Eletre S in Delhi is Rs. 2.86 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Lotus Eletre in Delhi? The RTO charges for Lotus Eletre S in Delhi amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Lotus Eletre in Delhi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lotus Eletre in Delhi is Rs. 5.39 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Lotus Eletre in Delhi? The insurance charges for Lotus Eletre S in Delhi are Rs. 10.88 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.