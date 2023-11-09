HT Auto
Lotus Eletre
1/14
Lotus Eletre Front View
2/14
Lotus Eletre Headlight
3/14
Lotus Eletre Left Side View
4/14
Lotus Eletre Rear View
5/14
Lotus Eletre Taillight
6/14

LOTUS Eletre

Launched in Nov 2023
2.55 - 2.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Eletre Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 233.3 kmph

Eletre: 261.5 kmph

Category average
Range

Category Average: 548.4 km

Eletre: 550.0 km

Category average
Battery

Category Average: 107.66 kwh

Eletre: 112.0 kwh

Category average

View all Eletre Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Lotus Eletre

Latest Update

  • Lotus arrives in India with the Eletre electric performance SUV priced at ₹2.55 crore
  • Lotus Cars launches all-new Emeya electric hyper-GT and updated 2025 Emira range in India

    Lotus Eletre Alternatives

    Lotus Emeya

    Lotus Emeya

    2.34 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    EletrevsEmeya
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

    3 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    EletrevsG-Class with EQ Power
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

    2.25 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    EletrevsMaybach EQS
    Porsche Taycan

    Porsche Taycan

    1.89 - 2.53 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    EletrevsTaycan
    Lotus Eletre Variants

    Lotus Eletre price starts at ₹ 2.55 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.99 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lotus Eletre comes in 3 variants. Lotus Eletre's top variant is R.

    3 Variants Available
    ₹2.55 Cr*
    Battery Capacity
    112 kWh
    Speed
    258 kmph
    Range
    600 km
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: All
    ₹2.75 Cr*
    Battery Capacity
    112 kWh
    Speed
    258 kmph
    Range
    600 km
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: All
    ₹2.99 Cr*
    Battery Capacity
    112 kWh
    Speed
    265 kmph
    Range
    490 km
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: All
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Lotus Eletre Images

    Lotus Eletre Image 1
    Lotus Eletre Image 2
    Lotus Eletre Image 3
    Lotus Eletre Image 4
    Lotus Eletre Image 5
    Lotus Eletre Image 6
    Lotus Eletre Image 7
    Lotus Eletre Image 8
    Lotus Eletre Image 9
    Lotus Eletre Image 10
    Lotus Eletre Image 11
    Lotus Eletre Image 12
    Lotus Eletre Image 13
    Lotus Eletre Image 14
    Lotus Eletre Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Battery Capacity112 kWh
    Body TypeSUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Range490-610 km
    Max Motor Performance905 bhp, 985 Nm
    SunroofYes
    View all Eletre specs and features

    Lotus Eletre comparison with similar cars

    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Emeya
    Lotus Emeya
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS
    Porsche Taycan
    Porsche Taycan
    ₹2.55 Cr*
    ₹2.34 Cr*
    ₹3 Cr*
    ₹2.25 Cr*
    ₹1.89 Cr*
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    -
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    10
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    620 litres
    Boot Space
    440 litres
    Boot Space
    450 litres
    Acceleration
    2.95 seconds
    Acceleration
    2.8 seconds
    Acceleration
    4.7 seconds
    Acceleration
    4.4 seconds
    Acceleration
    3.2 seconds
    Currently viewingEletre vs EmeyaEletre vs G-Class with EQ PowerEletre vs Maybach EQSEletre vs Taycan
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

      Lotus Eletre News

      The Lotus Eletre is now on sale in India and marks the entry of the British brand in the market. The company has partnered with Delhi-based Exclusive Motors
      Lotus arrives in India with the Eletre electric performance SUV priced at 2.55 crore
      9 Nov 2023
      Lotus Cars has launched the 2025 Emeya all-electric hyper-GT and the updated Emira range in India as part of its broader push into the luxury sports car market on our shores.
      Lotus Cars launches all-new Emeya electric hyper-GT and updated 2025 Emira range in India
      16 Jan 2025
      The Lotus Theory 1 EV is a concept car that has recently been unveiled by the SAIC-owned British brand and it features an 986 bhp electric all-wheel drive platform with 402 km of range and a long list of futuristic tech that seems to good to be true.
      Lotus unveils 986 bhp Theory 1 EV concept showcasing futuristic design and tech, gives 402 km range
      18 Sept 2024
      Lotus has just teased an upcoming sports car and it is expected to be an all-electric offering. The model is currently called the Theory 1 and it is expected to be a preview concept for the Type 135 electric sports car.
      Lotus teases upcoming Theory 1 EV sports car, to be revealed on September 16 this year
      14 Sept 2024
      Lotus Technology, the EV branch of the British sports-car maker, has cut its annual delivery target by more than half amid heightened tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and weaker demand.
      Lotus slashes delivery target over tariffs on Chinese EVs
      1 Sept 2024
      View all
       Lotus Eletre News
      Lotus Eletre FAQs

      The Lotus Eletre offers a competitive range, varying between 490-610 km.
      The top variant of Lotus Eletre is the R providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
      Lotus Eletre is a 5 Seater SUV.
      The Lotus Eletre comes in electric variant offering a range of 490-610 km.

