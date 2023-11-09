Category Average: 233.3 kmph
Eletre: 261.5 kmph
Category Average: 548.4 km
Eletre: 550.0 km
Category Average: 107.66 kwh
Eletre: 112.0 kwh
Lotus Eletre price starts at ₹ 2.55 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.99 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lotus Eletre comes in 3 variants. Lotus Eletre's top variant is R.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|112 kWh
|Body Type
|SUV
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Range
|490-610 km
|Max Motor Performance
|905 bhp, 985 Nm
|Sunroof
|Yes
₹2.55 Cr*
₹2.34 Cr*
₹3 Cr*
₹2.25 Cr*
₹1.89 Cr*
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Coupe
Airbags
8
Airbags
-
Airbags
9
Airbags
9
Airbags
10
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
620 litres
Boot Space
440 litres
Boot Space
450 litres
Acceleration
2.95 seconds
Acceleration
2.8 seconds
Acceleration
4.7 seconds
Acceleration
4.4 seconds
Acceleration
3.2 seconds
