What is the on-road price of Lotus Emeya in Bangalore? The on-road price of Lotus Emeya GT in Bangalore is Rs. 2.43 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Lotus Emeya in Bangalore? The RTO charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Bangalore amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Bangalore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Bangalore is Rs. 4.93 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Lotus Emeya in Bangalore? The insurance charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Bangalore are Rs. 9.28 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.