What is the on-road price of Lotus Emeya in Hyderabad? The on-road price of Lotus Emeya GT in Hyderabad is Rs. 2.43 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Lotus Emeya in Hyderabad? The RTO charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Hyderabad amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Hyderabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lotus Emeya in Hyderabad is Rs. 4.93 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Lotus Emeya in Hyderabad? The insurance charges for Lotus Emeya GT in Hyderabad are Rs. 9.28 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.